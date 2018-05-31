Alpine HC launches new range of electric adjustable beds for comfort and mobility

Alpine HC Group, the manufacturer of Opera® care beds and mattresses, have launched a new range of electric adjustable beds for comfort and mobility. The beds have an adjustable base for orthopedic support that enables the elderly/disabled user to sit up in bed and elevate their legs. The beds are primarily designed for domestic homes but are also suitable for care units, hotels and retirement villages.

The new range consists of three models; the Mensa; the Columba; and the Auriga. Each model has several configurations with choices of headboards, upholstery, mattresses and handset controls. All models are also available as a single bed or double bed. Buyers can visit Alpine HC’s online store to configure their mobility bed and see what it looks like before purchasing. A comprehensive range of adjustable comfort mattresses allows the buyer to specify a lying surface that suits their care needs and preferred firmness for comfort.

This new product range by Alpine HC Group is a refreshing change from conventional mobility products. The range offers designs that appeal to all tastes with classic, traditional options for older buyers and more modern, contemporary designs for younger buyers. True to their commitment to innovate and develop fashionable mobility products, Alpine HC’s electric beds finally offer an attractive option to design-conscious persons with disabilities.

As well as leading design, the electric beds also provide their user with a number of health benefits. The five-section electric base allows the user to set optimal positions for sleeping and relaxation. The orthopedic support that the adjustable base and mattress provides helps alleviates back pain and muscle tension, making a big difference to the sleep of persons with conditions such as arthritis, sciatica, multiple sclerosis etc.

With a UK-wide logistics and support network of 40+ service engineers and 5 distribution locations, Alpine HC are able to deliver the new beds to UK buyers extremely quickly. On stocked configurations they can deliver next day or come and install the bed within 2-5 days. On made-to-order configurations there is a short lead time of 2-3 weeks.

All adjustable beds and mattresses by Alpine HC are made in Britain to a high specification. Upholstery and construction materials meet stringent durability, safety and fire tests to ensure they are suitable for use in both domestic and contract settings.