ASTRO and ACR release updated practice parameters for radiation therapy

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) recently released seven updated practice parameters for medical providers who use radiation therapy to treat patients with cancer. The updated practice parameters synthesize the clinical best practices that describe recommended procedures and considerations for the safe delivery of radiation in specific areas of clinical practice. The joint Practice Parameters and Technical Standards are available for download online.

Related Stories

Three practice parameters were developed by ACR and ASTRO:

  • ACR-ASTRO Practice Parameter for the Performance of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy
  • ACR-ASTRO Practice Parameter for Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
  • ACR-ASTRO Practice Parameter for Communication: Radiation Oncology

Four additional practice parameters, which focus on the medical use of specific radioactive sources, were developed in collaboration with the American College of Nuclear Medicine (ACNM), the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS), the Society for Pediatric Radiology (SPR) and the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR):

  • ACR-ACNM-ASTRO-SNMMI Practice Parameter for the Performance of Therapy with Unsealed Radiopharmaceutical Sources
  • ACR-ACNM-ASTRO-SNMMI Practice Parameter for the Performance of Therapy with Radium-223
  • ACR-ACNM-ASTRO-SNMMI-SPR Practice Parameter for Treatment of Benign and Malignant Thyroid Disease with I-131 Sodium Iodide
  • ACR-ABS-ACNM-ASTRO-SIR-SNMMI Practice Parameter for Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) or Radioembolization with Microsphere Device Brachytherapy Device (RMBD) for Treatment of Liver Malignancies

ACR and ASTRO previously issued joint practice parameters for proton beam radiation therapy and radiation oncology in 2018, and for total body irradiation in 2017.

Source:

American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RTKI drugs may not significantly improve survival rates of patients during radiotherapy
Study receives NCI grant to explore better treatment for brain tumors in children
Noninvasive radiation therapy offers new hope for patients with high-risk heart arrhythmias
Partial, whole breast radiation after lumpectomy yield similar cosmetic outcomes
Paving the way towards new cancer radiation therapy using X-rays and nanoparticles
UC experts explore if ketogenic diet could help make treatments for glioblastoma
Long-term hormone therapy does more harm than good for men with low PSAs after prostate surgery
Combination treatment cures pancreatic cancer, reprograms the immune system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gut bacterial profile can predict gut damage following radiotherapy