American Academy Of Dermatology launches new and improved website

During National Healthy Skin Month in November, the American Academy of Dermatology is pleased to announce a re-launch of its award-winning website to better serve the public, media and its members. The new and improved AAD.org follows a year of research, user testing and state-of-the-art development, putting the AAD's valuable content at users' fingertips.

Focusing on skin, hair and nail care, the new public-facing interface touts detailed, reader-friendly materials on dozens of dermatologic conditions, including skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, rosacea and eczema, plus a popular video library of dermatologist-approved skin care tips.

The new site - which serves 28 million public visitors per year - boasts hundreds of pages devoted to helping people take the best possible care of their hair, skin and nails, including information on:

How to recognize signs and symptoms that require a dermatologist's care

Managing and understanding dermatologic disease

Answers to common questions, such as, "How can I protect my baby's skin from the sun?"

How to get the most out of your visit with a board-certified dermatologist

Given their specialized knowledge of the skin, hair and nails, dermatologists can provide expert advice on these topics. That's why a team of board-certified dermatologists reviews all of the public content, allowing the AAD to provide accurate, actionable and easy-to-digest information about the conditions that dermatologists treat most often.

The new website also makes it easier for consumers to search for board-certified dermatologists in their area and by condition, procedure or practice focus using the AAD's 'Find a Dermatologist' tool -; an easy-to-use feature that draws more than one million online visitors per year.

Board-certified dermatologist George J. Hruza, MD, MBA, FAAD, president of the AAD, said the organization prides itself on showcasing topics that the public is most interested in, like everyday skin care, cosmetic treatments and tips for parents and kids.

The public will notice that our new website is resource-driven, modern and easy-to-navigate. The site is an easy-to-use, one-stop-shop for accurate, up-to-date health information on the skin, hair and nails." George J. Hruza, president of the AAD

Dr. Hruza also notes that the website serves as a platform for highlighting the AAD's public education and charitable work, which includes free skin cancer screenings and permanent shade structures to protect children where they learn and play.

"Our focus is on empowering patients with the information they need to benefit their health and well-being and that of their families," said Dr. Hruza. "At the same time, the member-facing section of AAD.org gives dermatologists the resources, tools and support they need to provide the utmost in patient care."