FOCUS can be an important tool to evaluate patients with suspected PE and abnormal vitals

Focused cardiac ultrasound (FOCUS) performed by emergency physicians with advanced training in emergency ultrasound may significantly lower the likelihood of the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism (PE) in most patients who are suspected of PE and have abnormal vital signs. This was especially true in those patients with a heart rate > 110 beats/min. That is the conclusion of a study to be published in the November 2019 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).

Related Stories

The lead author of the prospective observational multicenter cohort study is James I. Daley MD, MS, MPH, an instructor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. Daley et. al suggest that further study in a larger cohort of patients (which would yield narrower 95% confidence intervals) is required before focused cardiac ultrasound can be used to reliably exclude pulmonary embolism in this patient population.

The results suggest that FOCUS can be an important tool in the initial evaluation of emergency department (ED) patients with suspected PE and abnormal vital signs.

Commenting on the study is Robert R. Ehrman, MD, MS, the director of emergency ultrasound research at Wayne State University School of Medicine/Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, MI:

This is an important study as it is the first to demonstrate that point-of-care echocardiography can meaningfully reduce the likelihood of pulmonary embolism when clinical suspicion is high, potentially obviating the need for CT scanning in some patients. Moreover, the skills required to perform this exam are within the scope of all Emergency Physicians and thus the potential benefits at the population level are immense."

Source:

Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Journal reference:

Daley, J.I., et al. (2019) Increased Sensitivity of Focused Cardiac Ultrasound for Pulmonary Embolism in Emergency Department Patients With Abnormal Vital Signs. Academic Emergency Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/acem.13774.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advanced heart failure: Fewer cardiovascular deaths occur under telemonitoring
Black, Latin people with heart failure less likely to receive specialized cardiology care
New collaborative effort focuses on therapeutic research for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
Excessive physical work can damage the heart, says new study
Metabolic surgery patients two times less likely to have recurrent and fatal heart attacks
Mechanism for antibiotic resistance in Pseudomonas explained in new research
Study identifies a kinase as potential target to treat heart failure
Study explores whether physical activity is always beneficial for the heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prenatal exposure to air pollution associated with reduced cardiac response to stress in infants