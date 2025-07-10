Improving early detection of peripheral artery disease with a new diagnostic method

University of SurreyJul 10 2025

An alternative diagnostic method could improve early detection and treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a new study from the University of Surrey. PAD is a common condition affecting up to a quarter of adults that causes poor blood circulation to the legs and feet, which may result in pain, ulcers, and, most dangerously, in amputation. Often PAD is diagnosed too late.

The study, published in European Heart Journal - Imaging Methods and Practice, looked at finding a more accurate diagnostic measure to what is usually used to diagnose PAD in particular in people with diabetes, the toe brachial index (TBI).

TBI is a simple, painless test, in which patients' blood pressure in their arms is compared to the blood pressure in their toes. By doing this, doctors can tell whether the feet and toes of the patients are getting enough blood flow - however, the test can be unreliable in some patients, especially those with diabetes.

Researchers worked with 155 limbs in patients who were undergoing treatment for PAD. The study used a Doppler ultrasound waveform to estimate TBI (eTBI), which provided a faster, more accurate, reproducible, and accessible alternative to the current PAD test. eTBI was found to be more consistent than standard TBI, with different health professionals getting similar results even on different ultrasound machines. The novel method was as good as the standard test at detecting the effectiveness of treatments to improve blood flow.

This research could lead to earlier diagnosis and more effective management of PAD, especially for people with diabetes and those at higher risk of heart diseases, which could result in preventing serious complications like foot ulcers and amputations."

Professor Christian Heiss, lead of the study and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey

Source:

University of Surrey

