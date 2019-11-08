DuPont to highlight innovative solutions for future pharma challenges at AAPS: PharmSci 360

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences scientists have proven their expertise through decades of research and manufacturing excellence to create one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios. They’ll bring their passionate curiosity for optimizing formulations and innovating for future possibilities to American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS): PharmaSci 360, Nov. 3-6, 2019.

DuPont experts will be available at booth #966 to share their recent research and key industry insights. During the four-day event, attendees also will be able to draw from DuPont’s deep technical expertise via 12 poster presentations, in which they will address efficient and cost-saving solutions for taste-masking, abuse deterence, biologic stabilization and more. A few presentations relevant to everyday industry challenges include:

Improving Powder Bed Wetting in Continuous Twin Screw Granulation via Foamed Systems, Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m., Kevin O’Donnell, R&D Manager, will introduce a newly developed wetting technology for twin screw granulation that will eliminate oversaturation, while reducing associated costs.

Novel Surfactant Excipient Significantly Improves Biologic Stability in Liquid Formulation, Monday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 p.m. CST, Joshua Katz, Senior Principal Scientist and AAPS 2018 “Best Abstract” Award recipient, will share new research on improving the formulation stability of drugs to reduce manufacturing costs and eliminate potential patient side effects of instability.

Taste-Masking Bitter Drugs with Ion Exchange Resin in Carrageenan Based Gummies, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CST, Amie Gehris, Technical Sales Representative, will discuss optimal taste-masking properties to conceal the bitter, seaweed taste associated with carrageenan-based gummies.

Physical Property Testing of Gelatin and SeaGel® Films for Soft Capsule Applications, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 12:30 p.m. CST, Rebecca Putans, Associate Research Chemist, will explore the performance benefits of SeaGel® as a vegetarian alternative to gelatin for soft capsule manufacturing.

Additional DuPont-led presentations will cover: liquid chromatography in microcrystIalline cellulose samples; polymer influences on rheology; abuse deterrent technology; hot melt extruded caffeine pellets; and disintegration of minitablets.