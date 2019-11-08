DuPont to highlight innovative solutions for future pharma challenges at AAPS: PharmSci 360

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences scientists have proven their expertise through decades of research and manufacturing excellence to create one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios. They’ll bring their passionate curiosity for optimizing formulations and innovating for future possibilities to American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS): PharmaSci 360, Nov. 3-6, 2019.

DuPont to highlight innovative solutions for future pharma challenges at AAPS: PharmSci 360

DuPont experts will be available at booth #966 to share their recent research and key industry insights. During the four-day event, attendees also will be able to draw from DuPont’s deep technical expertise via 12 poster presentations, in which they will address efficient and cost-saving solutions for taste-masking, abuse deterence, biologic stabilization and more. A few presentations relevant to everyday industry challenges include:

  • Improving Powder Bed Wetting in Continuous Twin Screw Granulation via Foamed Systems, Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m., Kevin O’Donnell, R&D Manager, will introduce a newly developed wetting technology for twin screw granulation that will eliminate oversaturation, while reducing associated costs.
  • Novel Surfactant Excipient Significantly Improves Biologic Stability in Liquid Formulation, Monday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 p.m. CST, Joshua Katz, Senior Principal Scientist and AAPS 2018 “Best Abstract” Award recipient, will share new research on improving the formulation stability of drugs to reduce manufacturing costs and eliminate potential patient side effects of instability.
  • Taste-Masking Bitter Drugs with Ion Exchange Resin in Carrageenan Based Gummies, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CST, Amie Gehris, Technical Sales Representative, will discuss optimal taste-masking properties to conceal the bitter, seaweed taste associated with carrageenan-based gummies.
  • Physical Property Testing of Gelatin and SeaGel® Films for Soft Capsule Applications, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 12:30 p.m. CST, Rebecca Putans, Associate Research Chemist, will explore the performance benefits of SeaGel® as a vegetarian alternative to gelatin for soft capsule manufacturing.

Additional DuPont-led presentations will cover: liquid chromatography in microcrystIalline cellulose samples; polymer influences on rheology; abuse deterrent technology; hot melt extruded caffeine pellets; and disintegration of minitablets.

We’re passionate about driving advancement within this ever-evolving industry, remaining forever curious about how to deliver today and will advance our customers into the future. Attending AAPS PharmSci 360 enables us to collaborate with customers and understand how our products and research can simplify and refine their specific drug forumulation needs.”

Nick Grasman, Americas Marketing Manager, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Source:

DuPont

Posted in: Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies neural pathway involved in memory consolidation during sleep
Fight for Sight-funded research identifies potential alternative to treat corneal infections, sight loss
Research finds disparities in receiving recommended treatment for lung cancer
Half the drugs in use damage gut bacteria, says new study
Fight for Sight launches campaign to highlight impact of sight loss and possibilities of eye research
FDA keeps brand-name drugs on a fast path to market ― despite manufacturing concerns
Liposomes cross blood brain barrier, could get healing drugs to stroke-affected brain
Popcorn packaging contains high levels of toxic chemicals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lean strategies hold great potential in improving health care