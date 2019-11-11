Evergreen Life app adds lifestyle and wellness features for its users

A time- and cost-saving NHS-assured GP online services app can reduce patient-GP appointments by 20 per cent a month, potentially slashing assessment and treatment delays.

Nearly 750,000 people have downloaded the free Evergreen Life health and wellness app, of which nearly 500,000 have connected to their GPs, meaning they can share health records with whoever they want, book GP appointments, monitor their wellbeing, and be more easily assessed and treated for current and developing health conditions.

Former NHS pharmacist - now social entrepreneur - Stephen Critchlow created the NHS-assured app for patient online services.

It is the only wellbeing app to incorporate lifestyle, fitness, mental health and DNA data collection and storage.

The app has all the basic features of an NHS App for GP online patient access: it books appointments, orders and delivers repeat prescriptions, sends messages to patients' GPs, but it also downloads medical records and test results for patients to own and share as they need.

But the Evergreen Life app also allows users to take a DNA test designed to assess and advise on the lifestyle and diet that suits their genetic makeup. They can also enter in the app's personal health record section any medical information from healthcare providers from whom they are receiving treatment, including images of letters, and store them in their own document management system.

It compares the medication they're taking with that which their GP has prescribed, and lets them record and remind themselves of all their medication, including what they buy over the counter.

It has now been enhanced to score and monitor wellness through lifestyle assessment through interactive questions about health, diet and lifestyle.

Stephen said: