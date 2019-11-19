Cannabis cannot be used as a replacement drug for people with opioid use disorder

There has been interest in cannabis being used as a replacement drug for people with opioid use disorder, but research at McMaster University has found it doesn't work.

The research team looked at all research on the effects of cannabis use on illicit opioid use during methadone maintenance therapy, which is a common treatment for opioid use disorder, and found six studies involving more than 3,600 participants.

However, a meta-analysis of the studies found cannabis use didn't reduce illicit opioid use during treatment nor did it retain people in treatment.

The study was published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

There is limited evidence that cannabis use may reduce opioid use in pain management, and some high-profile organizations have suggested cannabis is an 'exit drug' for illicit opioid use, but we found no evidence to suggest cannabis helps patients with opioid use disorder stop using opioids."

Dr. Zainab Samaan

Samaan is the senior author and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at McMaster and a Hamilton staff psychiatrist.

McMaster University

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
