SEM Scanner wins Product of the Year at 18th annual Bionow Awards

On 28th November 2019 BBI Europe Ltd (Bruin Biometrics) SEM Scanner was awarded Product of the Year at the 18th annual Bionow Awards in Cheshire. The ceremony saw the outstanding leaders and innovators in the North of England’s life sciences industry – which is worth more than £13bn to the regional economy – acknowledged by their peers for their application of cutting edge technologies.

The SEM Scanner is the only CE Marked and FDA authorized device for Pressure Injury/Pressure Ulcer (PI/PU) risk assessment. Figures from BBI estimate that one out of every 22 people in England currently have an open wound on their skin caused by a PU/PI and 14 per cent of these PU/PIs expose the bone. The SEM Scanner is in full commercial use in the European Union including the UK, Belgium and Spain, and on 16 November 2019 the 2019 Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries: Clinical Practice Guideline introduced a new evidence-based recommendation to “consider using a sub-epidermal moisture/edema measurement device as an adjunct to routine clinical assessment.”

Kate Hancock, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, BBI, said of winning the Award:

I am delighted that the SEM Scanner has been awarded the Product of the Year – however it is important to thank the involvement of all the researchers and healthcare practitioners that have contributed to the success of the SEM Scanner to date.”

Geoff Davison, CEO of Bionow, said: