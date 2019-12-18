Olympus and Ultivue Announce Comarketing Agreement for Leading-Edge Fluorescent Multiplexing Solution

Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 slide scanner and Ultivue UltiMapper™ reagents meet the changing needs of the scientific community

Olympus, a premier manufacturer of life science imaging systems and Ultivue, a leading developer of tissue biomarker identification and quantification assays for translational research, have entered into a comarketing agreement. The partnership will provide a comprehensive solution to the scientific community’s increasing need for fluorescent multiplexing.

The recently launched Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 automated slider scanner has advanced the field of whole slide imaging with improved optical performance and speed, providing multimodal analysis and a robust solution for fluorescent multiplexing image alignment. When the VS200 slide scanner’s multiplex scan mode is combined with Ultivue’s proprietary InSituPlex® DNA barcoding and staining technology, it provides an outstanding user experience for quantitative colocalization analysis in fluorescent whole slide images.

We are delighted to partner with Ultivue to provide a total solution for multiplexing. We have strong confidence in the Ultivue technology, which we view as an important step forward in advancing quantitative labeling and analysis. With the launch of our VS200 slide scanning system and our existing partnership with quantitative image analysis leader Visiopharm, Olympus is now positioned to address the needs of customers throughout their workflow. Lee Wagstaff, Vice President Life Science Sales and Marketing at Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

As part of the agreement, Ultivue evaluated both the Olympus VS120 and next-generation VS200 slide scanners to qualify the systems and specific configurations optimized for use with Ultivue’s UltiMapper™ kits. Both Olympus scanners had to pass a rigorous evaluation process.

We evaluated the Olympus VS120, and it exceeded the high standards for scanner compatibility with our UltiMapper™ kits. Using the UltiMapper optimized filter set, the scanner produced high-quality images with even illumination, seamless stitching across whole tissue sections, and no observed bleed-through signal. The scanning speed of the VS120 and higher speed of the VS200 slide scanner corresponds to or exceeds the demand of high-throughput users. We are very excited to officially deem the Olympus VS120 and VS200 systems as Ultivue compatible. Philippe Mourere, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Ultivue

About Olympus

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Life Sciences Business is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs and expectations of life science professionals through a comprehensive range of clinical, educational and research microscopes and microscope systems. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-lifescience.com

About Ultivue

By developing a single set of novel, proprietary reagents used both for biomarker discovery (higher content, low throughput) and translational use (lower content, high throughput), Ultivue is connecting the insights gained from research directly into the pathology lab. Ultivue’s UltiMapper™ multiplexed assays applied to tissue biopsy samples enable simultaneous quantitation of multiple biomarkers with sub-cellular spatial resolution and fit completely within traditional IHC workflows. Translational and clinical researchers leverage UltiMapper assays to elucidate complex biology and demonstrate their clinical utility as precision medicine research tools. Ultivue is expanding its UltiMapper assay product portfolio and menu of contract research services to provide a comprehensive set of precision medicine solutions for oncology research and focus in other therapeutic areas. Ultivue is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.ultivue.com

