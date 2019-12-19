Parents of children who have special health care needs more likely to be in worse health

In Chicago, 7 percent of parents said that their child or children were limited or prevented in their ability to do things most peers can do, according to the latest survey results released by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). Researchers define this group of children as having "special health care needs," which includes a range of conditions from asthma to more debilitating disorders like muscular dystrophy. Parents who had at least one child with special health care needs were also more likely to have a child who was in worse health. Additionally, parents of children with special health care needs were more likely to be in worse health themselves and to experience psychological distress.

Our findings, which are consistent with other research, underscore the substantial physical and emotional toll on families with children who have special health care needs. Many studies have shown that increasing access to care coordination for these families reduces financial problems, leads to better health outcomes for the child and improves overall family functioning. Our results highlight the importance of caring for the entire family when a child has special health care needs. We need to work together within the medical community and with other organizations to help lift the multiple burdens these families face." Matthew M. Davis, MD, MAPP, Interim Chair of Pediatrics and Chief of Community Health Transformation at Lurie Children's, and Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine, Medical Social Sciences, and Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Survey results are based on the second wave of data collected through the Healthy Chicago Survey, Jr. (2018-19), that was developed by Dr. Davis in collaboration with the CDPH Office of Epidemiology and Research. Phone interviews were conducted with 2,982 adults, including 740 parents, December 2018 through May 2019. Households across Chicago were randomly selected, with participants in all 77 community areas.

To share the survey results, Dr. Davis and his team at Lurie Children's launched "Voices of Child Health in Chicago," a research program focused on bringing the perspectives of Chicagoans to inform dialogue and action about child health in the city. On a regular basis, data briefs are issued that report on a wide range of survey result topics that affect youth health.

