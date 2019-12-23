Therapy dogs provide emotional support to patients

Kepu Savou thought he had come down with a cold. When his symptoms persisted, he visited a doctor and learned that his heart was failing – something Savou never would've imagined at age 29.

He has been an inpatient at UW Medical Center, awaiting a donor heart for transplant. While the monthslong experience has been difficult, he says a program called Paws for Patients has provided much-needed emotional support. Program volunteers bring registered therapy dogs to visit patients who face challenging medical conditions.

Dog therapy has been shown to improve moods, decrease anxiety, and reduce loneliness.