Untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of dying from heart disease

February is American Heart Month. Did you know that sleep apnea impacts heart health? According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, nearly 30 million American adults are kept from restful sleep by obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep.

Left untreated, moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea can more than double your risk of dying from heart disease.

According to the AASM, there are five key warning signs and risk factors for sleep apnea: snoring, choking or gasping during sleep, fatigue or daytime sleepiness, obesity (BMI of 30 or higher) and high blood pressure.

We estimate that about 23.5 million Americans have undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, which increases their risk for heart problems. Anyone who experiences snoring, choking or gasping during sleep should talk to a medical provider about their risk for sleep apnea."

Dr. Kelly A. Carden, AASM President

The AASM warns that untreated, severe obstructive sleep apnea hurts HEARTS by increasing the risk of:

H – Heart failure

E – Elevated blood pressure

A – Atrial fibrillation

R – Resistant hypertension

T – Type 2 diabetes

S – Stroke

Additionally, a scientific statement on sleep duration and quality from the American Heart Association states that moderate and severe sleep apnea are associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease.

If you or a loved one has any of the symptoms of sleep apnea, you should speak with your medical provider or reach out to an AASM-accredited sleep center.

Source:

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Burnout linked to higher risk for abnormal heart rhythm
Weight loss decreases tongue fat in obese patients with sleep apnea, study shows
MGH surgeons perform first-of-its-kind heart transplant in New England
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Scientists create 3D images of unique RNA molecule critical for stem cell programming
Researchers find key to preventing muscular dystrophy-related heart disease
UT Southwestern researchers explain racial disparities in heart failure risk
Losing Tongue Fat Improves Sleep Apnea

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Parental enforcement of bedtime yields solid results for sleep-deprived teens