Molecular biologists identify gene that puts brakes on tissue growth

The planarian flatworm is a simple animal with a mighty and highly unusual ability: it can regenerate itself from nearly every imaginable injury, including decapitation. These tiny worms can regrow any missing cell or tissue -- muscle, neurons, epidermis, eyes, even a new brain.

Since the late 1800s, scientists have studied these worms to better understand fundamental principles of natural regeneration and repair, information that could provide insights into tissue healing and cancer. One mechanism that is yet unknown is how organisms like these control the proportional scaling of tissue during regeneration.

Now, two Northwestern University molecular biologists have identified the beginnings of a genetic signaling pathway that puts the brakes on the animal's growth. This important process ensures the appropriate amount of tissue growth in these highly regenerative animals.

These worms have essentially discovered a natural form of regenerative medicine through their evolution. Planarians can regenerate their whole lives, but how do they limit their growth? Our discovery will improve understanding of the molecular components and organizing principles that govern perfect tissue restoration."

Christian Petersen, who led the research

Related Stories

The findings ultimately may have important ramifications for novel tissue engineering methods or strategies to promote natural repair mechanisms in humans.

Petersen is an associate professor of molecular biosciences in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. He and Erik G. Schad, a graduate student in Petersen's lab, conducted the study.

The results were published in the Jan. 20 issue of the journal Current Biology. Petersen is the corresponding author, and Schad is the paper's first author.

The researchers have identified a control system for limiting regeneration and also a new mechanism to explain how stem cells can influence growth. Specifically, Petersen and Schad discovered that a gene called mob4 suppresses tissue growth in the animals. When the researchers inhibited the gene in experiments, the animal grew to twice its normal size.

The gene, they found, works in a rather surprising way: by preventing the descendants of stem cells from producing a growth factor called Wnt, a protein released from cells to communicate across distances. The Wnt signaling pathway is known to play a role in cancer cell regeneration.

Planarians are 2 to 20 millimeters in size and have a complex anatomy with around a million cells. They live in freshwater ponds and streams around the world. The worm's genome has been sequenced, and its basic biology is well-characterized, making planarians popular with scientists.

Source:

Northwestern University

Journal reference:

Schad, E. G & Petersen, C. P. (2020) STRIPAK Limits Stem Cell Differentiation of a WNT Signaling Center to Control Planarian Axis Scaling. Current Biology. doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2019.11.068.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drug profiling and gene editing method open new avenues in the development of CAR T-cell therapy
Overactivation of neuroimmune gene leads to schizophrenia-like changes in mice
Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical announce joint venture to develop novel cell and gene therapies
'Methylation clock' gene found to have functional role in aging of the eye
Scientists identify 'modifier gene' that determines severity of inherited kidney disease
Study shows how gene therapy may help protect against vision loss in multiple sclerosis
Siah2 Gene Control could Help Treat Melanomas More Effectively
21-gene recurrence score can aid in radiation decision-making, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel artificial intelligence system reveals genes that drive tumor growth