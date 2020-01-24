Structural features of donated kidneys may influence their longevity in recipients

New research indicates that subtle structural features of donated kidneys from living donors may predict the risk of kidney transplant failure in recipients.

The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of JASN, may help clinicians as they evaluate the quality of organs at the time of transplantation.

The quality of donated kidneys obtained from living donors is often inferred from their age, risk factors, and kidney function.

Related Stories

Although living kidney donors are extensively evaluated to ensure that they have good health and that they do not have any medical conditions that would disqualify them from donating, subtle injuries in the donated kidney tissue may not be detected through standard evaluations.

When a team led by Andrew Rule, MD and Naim Issa, MD (Mayo Clinic, in Rochester) evaluated 2,293 kidney donor-recipient pairs, the investigators discovered that some very subtle structural features of the donated kidney may influence the longevity of the kidney in the recipient.

For example, minimal scarring of the kidney or hardening of its vessels, as well as a larger size of nephrons-;the microscopic functional units of the kidney-;observed in biopsies at the time of donation were associated with a shorter lifespan of the transplanted kidney in recipients, regardless of other donor or recipient characteristics that are known to affect the longevity of donated kidneys.

We think that these subtle features in the living donor kidney make the recipient more susceptible to lose the kidney transplant over time. These important findings may provide insights into previously unrecognized predictors of kidney transplant failure in recipients."

Dr. Naim Issa, MD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Journal reference:

Issa, N. et al. (2020) Kidney Structural Features from Living Donors Predict Graft Failure in the Recipient. Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. doi.org/10.1681/ASN.2019090964.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sphingotec's penKid is a reliable marker for detection and monitoring of acute kidney injury
Medications prescribed to children with chronic kidney disease may harm their kidneys
Routine cardiac stress test turns into lifesaving gift
Transplant patient finds out his DNA has been replaced by that of his donor
ASN's new Kidney Care First Model Calculator available for nephrologists
Mediterranean diet may help protect transplant recipients' kidney health
Scientists identify 'modifier gene' that determines severity of inherited kidney disease
UT Southwestern study identifies new vulnerability in kidney tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Jefferson researcher probes kidney cancer's genes for interactions with p53 pathway