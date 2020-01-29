Coronavirus spreading despite measures

The new viral menace of novel coronavirus has managed to infect more people that the 2003 SARS outbreak had affected in China. There are 132 feared killed after having contracted the virus in China say the latest reports. There have been 840 new cases of the virus infection from China and several from other nations as well. Total number of infected individuals from China is now over 6,000 say reports with over 9,000 feared infected by the virus and not yet confirmed with diagnostic tests.

Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, 29 January 2020

Health authorities in China early this week conducted extensive tests and investigations to find the origin of the infection and local animal markets have been suspected. Exotic meats sold at these local markets could be the source of these infections says officials with many of the samples coming back positive for the viral RNA.

Chengdu, Sichuan / China - January 23 2019: travellers all wear mask at airport to prevent infection from coronavirus. The virus has caused emergency situation during Chinese New Year. Image Credit: B.Zhou / Shutterstock

There have been two cases reported in Germany and one in Japan seen in persons who had not travelled to China or consumed contaminated meat but were in contact with persons who had returned from Wuhan region in China. In these three individuals the transmission is suspected to be human-to-human say experts. One of the Japanese men infected is a bus driver working near Wuhan and another is a resident of Wuhan who travelled to Japan. Both are stable and hospitalized. The German man infected in this manner was in contact with a Chinese colleague who had returned possibly with the infection. For others the transmission seems to be animal-to-human explain the researchers and health authorities. The World Health Organization has also confirmed a case in Vietnam that probably from transmitted from another human.

Hong Kong has announced cutting off rail and transport links to mainland China and all the flights from China are being restricted and monitored stringently. The United States government too is flying out diplomats and consulate members from Wuhan and this plane would be flying to Ontario at anchorage and passengers would be screened before landing on US soil say authorities. France, Indonesia, United Kingdom and Mongolia too have been sending in planes to central China for evacuation of their officials.

In Australia, six people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus. Victoria’s chief officer Dr Brett Sutton said, “The man was mostly at home and had isolated himself when unwell but he had gone out to a restaurant called The House of Delight for a short period of time. That restaurant has been followed up with and those who were there at the same time, whose contact details we have, we are following up with.” “But obviously that restaurant is okay to go to now. People don’t need to avoid that area or indeed anywhere else people have been, even if infectious at the time,” he added. United Arab Emirates has also confirmed one case of corona virus said the UAE health ministry. UAE thus becomes the first Middle Eastern nation to have a case of this infection.

Meanwhile to curb the spread Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province have been cut off completely in terms of transport. Over 50 million people are trapped as a result of this lockdown say authorities. There has also been a blanket ban on sale of animal meat at the local markets. Face masks are being flown in, two large hospitals are being constructed at rapid pace to meet the growing needs of the disease. Experts have said that surgical masks not as thick as the P2 mask is adequate protection against the virus. For health care workers collecting samples from patients and general practitioners working with patients with suspected symptoms, this could provide protection.

Tibet, in China is the latest part of the nation to have reported a case of corona virus. A 34 year old male from Wuhan has been detected with the virus in Tibet say health authorities. Malik Peiris, chairman in virology at the University of Hong Kong and adviser on the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus emergency committee assured that the spread outside China is small and stringent measures could stop further outbreaks in other parts of the world. There have been reported confirmed cases in United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore and Sri Lanka.