How to differentiate between a panic attack and heart attack

Your heart suddenly begins racing. You feel pain in your chest and you are short of breath.

Are you having a heart attack? Or could it be a panic attack?

Any of these symptoms can be extremely frightening."

The following are typical symptoms of heart attack and panic. Always contact your doctor or call 911 if you have any questions.

Heart Attack

  • Squeezing pain and pressure in the chest
  • Sudden onset during or following physical activity (i.e., climbing the stairs or shoveling snow)
  • Pain that radiates to the arm, jaw or shoulder blades
  • Pain and symptoms that get worse over time
  • Shortness of breath
  • Near fainting
  • Sweating
  • Nausea and vomiting

Panic Attack

  • Increased or racing heart rate
  • Sudden onset or onset during extreme stress or anxiety
  • Pain that gets better over time
  • Symptoms that resolve within 20 to 30 minutes
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sweating
  • Tingling in the hands
Source:

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

