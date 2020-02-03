How to differentiate between a panic attack and heart attack
Your heart suddenly begins racing. You feel pain in your chest and you are short of breath.
Are you having a heart attack? Or could it be a panic attack?
Any of these symptoms can be extremely frightening."
Patricia Tung, MD, https://findadoc.bidmc.org/details/1112/aditi-nerurkar-internal_medicine-brookline" if="" immediate="" important="" in="" include="" insufficient="" integrated="" is="" israel="" key="" likely="" load="" may="" medical="" medicine="" milder="" minimize="" minutes.="" more="" never="" not="" number="" occur="" of="" often="" on="" one="" options="" or="" over="" own="" pain="" pain.="" panic="" people="" person="" physical="" processes.="" quickly="" racing="" rapid="" rather="" reaches="" resolve="" result="" resulting="" routinely="" running="" s="" same="" says="" see="" seek="" share="" shortness="" should="" shoveling="" situation="" snow="" stress="" subside="" symptoms="" symptoms.="" tend="" than="" that="" the="" their="" they="" to="" treatment="" trigger="" tung.="" two="" unusual="" up="" very="" when="" whereas="" while="" who="" will="" within="" work="" worsen="" you="">Cheng-Tsui Integrated Health Center at BIDMC
https://findadoc.bidmc.org/details/1112/aditi-nerurkar-internal_medicine-brookline" if="" immediate="" important="" in="" include="" insufficient="" integrated="" is="" israel="" key="" likely="" load="" may="" medical="" medicine="" milder="" minimize="" minutes.="" more="" never="" not="" number="" occur="" of="" often="" on="" one="" options="" or="" over="" own="" pain="" pain.="" panic="" people="" person="" physical="" processes.="" quickly="" racing="" rapid="" rather="" reaches="" resolve="" result="" resulting="" routinely="" running="" s="" same="" says="" see="" seek="" share="" shortness="" should="" shoveling="" situation="" snow="" stress="" subside="" symptoms="" symptoms.="" tend="" than="" that="" the="" their="" they="" to="" treatment="" trigger="" tung.="" two="" unusual="" up="" very="" when="" whereas="" while="" who="" will="" within="" work="" worsen="" you="">These might include integrated therapies that focus on stress management and relaxation techniques such as meditation, acupuncture, yoga and tai chi.
The following are typical symptoms of heart attack and panic. Always contact your doctor or call 911 if you have any questions.
Heart Attack
- Squeezing pain and pressure in the chest
- Sudden onset during or following physical activity (i.e., climbing the stairs or shoveling snow)
- Pain that radiates to the arm, jaw or shoulder blades
- Pain and symptoms that get worse over time
- Shortness of breath
- Near fainting
- Sweating
- Nausea and vomiting
Panic Attack
- Increased or racing heart rate
- Sudden onset or onset during extreme stress or anxiety
- Pain that gets better over time
- Symptoms that resolve within 20 to 30 minutes
- Shortness of breath
- Sweating
- Tingling in the hands
Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News
Tags: Acupuncture, Anxiety, Blood, Chest Pain, Doctor, Fainting, Fatigue, Heart, Heart Attack, Heart Rate, Medicine, Meditation, Muscle, Nausea, Pain, Panic Attack, Physical Activity, Running, Stress, Tai Chi, Vascular, Vomiting, Yoga