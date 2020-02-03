Your heart suddenly begins racing. You feel pain in your chest and you are short of breath.

Are you having a heart attack? Or could it be a panic attack?

Any of these symptoms can be extremely frightening." Patricia Tung, MD, https://findadoc.bidmc.org/details/1112/aditi-nerurkar-internal_medicine-brookline" if="" immediate="" important="" in="" include="" insufficient="" integrated="" is="" israel="" key="" likely="" load="" may="" medical="" medicine="" milder="" minimize="" minutes.="" more="" never="" not="" number="" occur="" of="" often="" on="" one="" options="" or="" over="" own="" pain="" pain.="" panic="" people="" person="" physical="" processes.="" quickly="" racing="" rapid="" rather="" reaches="" resolve="" result="" resulting="" routinely="" running="" s="" same="" says="" see="" seek="" share="" shortness="" should="" shoveling="" situation="" snow="" stress="" subside="" symptoms="" symptoms.="" tend="" than="" that="" the="" their="" they="" to="" treatment="" trigger="" tung.="" two="" unusual="" up="" very="" when="" whereas="" while="" who="" will="" within="" work="" worsen="" you="">Cheng-Tsui Integrated Health Center at BIDMC

https://findadoc.bidmc.org/details/1112/aditi-nerurkar-internal_medicine-brookline" if="" immediate="" important="" in="" include="" insufficient="" integrated="" is="" israel="" key="" likely="" load="" may="" medical="" medicine="" milder="" minimize="" minutes.="" more="" never="" not="" number="" occur="" of="" often="" on="" one="" options="" or="" over="" own="" pain="" pain.="" panic="" people="" person="" physical="" processes.="" quickly="" racing="" rapid="" rather="" reaches="" resolve="" result="" resulting="" routinely="" running="" s="" same="" says="" see="" seek="" share="" shortness="" should="" shoveling="" situation="" snow="" stress="" subside="" symptoms="" symptoms.="" tend="" than="" that="" the="" their="" they="" to="" treatment="" trigger="" tung.="" two="" unusual="" up="" very="" when="" whereas="" while="" who="" will="" within="" work="" worsen="" you="">These might include integrated therapies that focus on stress management and relaxation techniques such as meditation, acupuncture, yoga and tai chi.

The following are typical symptoms of heart attack and panic. Always contact your doctor or call 911 if you have any questions.

Heart Attack

Squeezing pain and pressure in the chest

Sudden onset during or following physical activity (i.e., climbing the stairs or shoveling snow)

Pain that radiates to the arm, jaw or shoulder blades

Pain and symptoms that get worse over time

Shortness of breath

Near fainting

Sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Panic Attack