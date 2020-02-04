Trelleborg showcases its GeoTrans technology at Pharmapack

At Pharmapack, Trelleborg’s healthcare & medical operation will highlight its GeoTrans™ geometric transition extrusion technology. Using High Consistency Rubber (HCR) silicone, this process reduces total cost of ownership for the pharmaceutical manufacturer by removing the risks and labor of assembly and secondary processes, while at the same time significantly improving part quality, function and longevity of pharmaceutical equipment.

With GeoTrans™ technology, assembled joints that may be weak, create additional failure modes or internal misalignments, where fluids can become turbulent or stagnate, can be eliminated. Dramatic strength improvement can be achieved that markedly enhances the longevity and robustness of pharmaceutical equipment.

Dan Sanchez, Product Manager at Trelleborg’s healthcare & medical operation, says:

HCR silicone’s unique green strength, the strength of rubber in its unvulcanized state, allows for highly complex geometries to be produced in a continuous extrusion process. In the GeoTrans™ process, tool components can be moved during extrusion to change cross sections substantially. This opens up new design possibilities in a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment, including drug delivery systems, spinal and hemodialysis catheters, often combined with an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). A major advantage to the pharmaceutical manufacturer is that overall processing time and costs can be lowered. Although running a simple extrusion is faster than running a geometric transition extrusion, overall manufacturing, assembly and quality testing time can be significantly reduced with the GeoTransTM process. A redesign to include a geometric transition can eliminate the need for manual assembly of a portion of the equipment. Additionally, with less components and secondary processes the design validation step may be significantly shorter and it can be easier to meet international standards and regulatory requirements for a single part, due to risk mitigation.”

Related Stories Trelleborg exhibits advanced polymer solutions for healthcare and medical applications at Pharmapack

Examples of possible geometric transitions with GeoTrans™ technology include:

Transition of a tube from a single to multiple lumens or splitting a multi-lumen tube into two or three single lumen tubes

One or more lumen stops and restarts within a multiple lumen tube, eliminating the need for secondary operations, such as backfilling a lumen used for filling a catheter balloon

A Y-Piece in a drug delivery system that comprises three separate pieces; an extruded tube, complex cross-section extrusion and molded hub, can be created as a single extrusion with two or more distinct geometric cross-sections and a smooth, integrated transition instead of a hub

Off-ratio bump tubing, for applications requiring a variable outer diameter with either a constant or variable inner diameter, can be created with very short transitions down to fractions of an inch

Bifurcated tubing, which traditionally has four components: a two-lumen tube, two single-lumen tubes, and a molded hub, can be produced in one extrusion process

The GeoTrans™ extrusion process has been used to manufacture products between 7 French and 24 French (on the catheter scale).

Trelleborg experts will be on stand G72 in hall 7.2 at Pharmapack in Paris, France, February 5 and 6 to discuss medical molding. For further information on medical molding go to https://www.tss.trelleborg.com/en/healthcare/products-capabilities/custom-shapes/geotrans-silicone-extrusion