Single dose of HPV vaccine is effective for preventing preinvasive cervical disease

New research indicates that a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is as effective as multiple doses for preventing preinvasive cervical disease, which can later develop into cervical cancer. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and persistent infection with certain types of the virus can cause cervical cancer. To prevent infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adolescents--both boys and girls--under the age of 15 years receive a two-dose schedule of the HPV vaccine. To determine the effectiveness of other dose schedules, Ana M. Rodriguez, MD, MPH, of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and her colleagues examined information on females aged 9 to 26 years who were unvaccinated or who received one or more HPV vaccine doses between January 2006 and June 2015.

Related Stories

The analysis included 133,082 females (66,541 vaccinated and 66,541 unvaccinated). For females ages 15 to 19 years, those who received one, two, or three doses of the HPV vaccine had lower rates of preinvasive cervical disease than adolescents who were unvaccinated. Within five years, 2.65 percent of unvaccinated teens aged 15 to 19 years developed preinvasive cervical disease, compared with 1.62 percent, 1.99 percent, and 1.86 percent in the one-, two- and three-dose groups, respectively. The risk of preinvasive cervical disease was 36 percent, 28 percent, and 34 percent lower for adolescents who received one, two, and three doses, respectively, compared with adolescents who were unvaccinated.

For the youngest (less than 15 years old) and oldest age groups (20 years and older), the investigators did not find significant differences among the vaccinated groups in terms of risk for preinvasive cervical disease.

This study shows the impact of vaccinating at younger ages and its lasting long-term protection against cervical cancer. It is important to educate parents about the need to vaccinate their children."

Dr. Ana M. Rodriguez, The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

An accompanying editorial discusses the public health implications of the study's findings. "If one dose of HPV vaccine was sufficient for effective protection, HPV vaccine implementation and scale-up would require less logistics..., available doses could extend further, and the overall cost would be lower," the authors wrote.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Rodriguez, A.M., et al. (2020) Comparison of the long‐term impact and clinical outcomes of fewer doses and standard doses of human papillomavirus vaccine in the United States: A database study. Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32700.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery about how cancer cells hide from the immune system could improve treatments
Targeting a protein could be key to suppressing breast cancer metastasis
Cancer deaths down by 29 percent over last two decades
Powerful vaccine could boost the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy
New MRI tool can distinguish between malignant and benign ovarian cysts with 90% accuracy
CRISPR-edited immune cells can be safely given to cancer patients
Researchers discover new approach to make tumors sensitive to immunotherapy
Experimental vaccine could be effective against both Zika and Dengue

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New therapeutic strategy for lung cancer and associated secondary tumors