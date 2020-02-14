Examining the persistence and progression of substance use disorders in delinquent youth

Using data from the Northwestern Juvenile Project, Linda Teplin of Northwestern University will examine the persistence and progression of substance use disorders -- including opioid use disorder -- in delinquent youth in a talk at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting in Seattle on Friday, Feb. 14.

Substance use disorders are the most common disorders among delinquent youth. However, little is known about the persistence and progression of these disorders during adulthood.

Teplin will present "Persistence and Progression of Substance Use Disorders in At-risk Youth," which includes an examination of disorders after detention, up to median age 31. Her presentation will focus on differences by sex and among African-Americans, Hispanics and non-Hispanic whites.

She is the Owen L. Coon Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and director of the Health Disparities and Public Policy Program in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Teplin's presentation is part of the session "The Drug Abuse Crisis: Key Findings From Three Landmark Studies" to be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Washington State Convention Center.

