New method for real-time detection of neural oscillation bursts

Neural oscillations - also known as brainwaves - are important carriers of information in the brain. Researchers are increasingly coming to view them less as sustained oscillations and more as transient bursts. Until now, there has been no method for measuring such short-lived bursts in real time or for examining how they influence the behavior of living things. In cooperation with her working group, Prof. Dr. Ilka Diester of the University of Freiburg's Institute of Biology III and excellence cluster BrainLinks-BrainTools has developed a new method for analyzing data in the brain. They are using their method to detect short beta wave bursts in real time within neural frequency bands of around 20 Hertz and to show how rats can increase the occurrence of these bursts. The researchers have published their results in the scientific journal "Nature Communication Biology."

Related Stories

In humans, monkeys, and rodents, it is possible to detect short bursts of up to 150 milliseconds of beta waves - a specific section of the brainwave spectrum - within a frequency range of 15 hertz to 30 hertz. Researchers up to now connected these events with memory, motion, and perception. During what is known as neuro-feedback training, rats always receive a reward when their brain produces a burst in the beta frequency range. This increases not only the recurrence of beta frequency bursts, but the total amplitude of this frequency range as well.

Through their work, Diester and her team have been able to predict beta range bursts in rats based on the rats movements - particularly in the front half of the rats' bodies. This new method paves the way for investigating the role of beta bursts in specific behaviors. Because beta frequencies play a significant role in motion control, the method also opens new approaches in neuroprosthetics - the development and application of electronic implants for the restoration of damaged nerve function.

At the Institute of Biology III and BrainLinks-BrainTools, Diester leads a working group that is using optophysiology - or new types of optical tools - to investigate the functioning of neural circuitry. The researchers are probing the neural underpinnings of motor and cognitive control as well as interactions between the prefrontal and motor cortex, which are both parts of the cerebral cortex.

Source:

University of Freiburg

Journal reference:

Karvat, G., et al. (2020) Real-time detection of neural oscillation bursts allows behaviourally relevant neurofeedback. Communications Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s42003-020-0801-z.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Family history of alcoholism affects how your brain transitions between active and resting states
Bilingualism can delay symptoms of dementia, study reveals
Accumulated brain protein affects genes in Alzheimer's disease
Depression treatment using AI, brain scans
Research shows how the brain's immune system could be activated to improve memory
Finding a cure for canine gliomas may help find treatment for human brain cancer
Yale scientists enlist most unlikely ally in efforts to treat glioblastoma
Removing 'non-contrast enhancing tumor' may boost survival of glioblastoma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Poor neuronal connectivity between two brain regions may be predictive of Alzheimer's risk