Micronic offers new 96-well format Push Caps for external thread tubes

Micronic, leader in innovative sample storage and automation solutions, offers the new Micronic TPE Capcluster-96 and Capmat-96 for externally threaded tubes. These sealing solutions complement the comprehensive line of the Micronic External Thread (Hybrid) tubes. The TPE caps offer reliable options for maintaining the integrity of tube contents at temperature down to -80°C, allowing to store samples confidently.

The Micronic 96-well format Push Caps for externally threaded tubes are designed for long or short-term storage. TPE (the thermoplastic elastomer) has the necessary properties essential in sample storage and preservation. Its broad temperature range, excellent resistance to chemicals, high impact strength and flexibility make them an ideal solution for safe sealing of sample tubes stored in a 96-well format rack.

Compatible with automated systems, the Micronic 96-well format Ultra-Low Temperature Rack is absolutely traceable courtesy of the laser-etched alphanumeric visual located on top of the racks, and a unique laser-etched 1D barcode on the side of the racks. Drawing upon proprietary Micronic technology, Micronic Push Caps offer a rapid and economical solution for capping 96 racked sample tubes using Micronic Push Cap equipment like the Push Cap Capper CP600/610 for example.

