Micronic launches advanced Reader and Software for highly accurate 2D code reading

Micronic has launched the Rack Reader DR700 complete with in-house designed Micronic Code Reader Software and an optional Side Barcode Reader. The DR700 is equipped with an anti-frost system and a deep focus image sensor ensuring the highest accuracy 2D code reading even if the tubes aren't flush with the scanner plate or codes are partially compromised. The anti-frost system minimizes condensation of frozen samples on the scanner plate. Optimized for rapid and accurate sample identification, the DR700 can scan and decode a whole rack of 2D Data-Matrix codes in just 7 seconds and a single tube in less than 2 seconds. Its small benchtop footprint makes the DR700 an efficient, space saving option for organizing laboratory sample inventory. The new DR700 is fully compatible with most brands of 2D Data-Matrix coded tubes whether they are in a 96-, 48- or 24-well format. The DR700 is flexible in terms of its power supply options. It can be powered via the external power supply or the computer’s USB port, freeing users from the stress of not having the adapter at hand when doing their job. Additionally, the CSV-file output enables users to smoothly integrate the Micronic software into their laboratory information management system (LIMS).

Fully compatible with the Micronic DR700 and Side Barcode Reader, the Micronic Code Reader Software is easy to install with no dongle required and offers a range of new and improved features. Developed on the basis of extensive user feedback, the Micronic Code Reader Software features an automatic re-read function that ensures all the codes in a rack are deciphered quickly. After a rack is scanned, each cell contains a high-quality image of the code and tube ID, as well as a 'no tube, no code' feature if a tube cannot be found. Additional useful features include adjustment controls for brightness, contrast and threshold to optimize tube code display. Furthermore, the new Micronic Code Reader Software features an automatic code polarity recognition function, which allows users to scan white on black code surfaces and black on white code surfaces, further improving compatibility. All features in the new software are included as standard at no extra cost with free upgrades and technical support.