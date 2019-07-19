Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps

Compatible with the complete Micronic range of 96-format tubes and racks - the cost-effective Push Cap Capper CP400 is designed to seal an entire rack of tubes with push caps in a single action.

Compact and robust in design the CP400 capper is able to repeatedly and reliably securely cap tubes (up to 1.40 ml) in all ANSI /SLAS format racks up to a maximum height of 48 mm. To ensure optimum results an adapter matched to your specific rack type and tube height is supplied.

Built to meet the varying needs of different users, the Push Cap Capper CP400 can seal full or partially full racks with the complete range of Micronic TPE or EVA plug style capmats, capbands and capclusters. The capper is also compatible with other brands of storage tubes and racks.

The Push Cap Capper CP400 operates as a stand-alone device that is extremely easy-to-use. To operate, place a capcluster on the racked sample tubes, slide the rack on the adapter into the CP400 rack entrance and with a simple forward / reverse action of the black handle all tubes are now evenly capped. After capping 96 sample tubes in one action, the capcluster retaining foil can be simply removed to leave each tube individual securely capped. Each tube can be easily opened again using a Manual Decapper.