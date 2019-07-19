Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps

Compatible with the complete Micronic range of 96-format tubes and racks - the cost-effective Push Cap Capper CP400 is designed to seal an entire rack of tubes with push caps in a single action.

Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps

Related Stories

Compact and robust in design the CP400 capper is able to repeatedly and reliably securely cap tubes (up to 1.40 ml) in all ANSI /SLAS format racks up to a maximum height of 48 mm. To ensure optimum results an adapter matched to your specific rack type and tube height is supplied.

Built to meet the varying needs of different users, the Push Cap Capper CP400 can seal full or partially full racks with the complete range of Micronic TPE or EVA plug style capmats, capbands and capclusters. The capper is also compatible with other brands of storage tubes and racks.

The Push Cap Capper CP400 operates as a stand-alone device that is extremely easy-to-use. To operate, place a capcluster on the racked sample tubes, slide the rack on the adapter into the CP400 rack entrance and with a simple forward / reverse action of the black handle all tubes are now evenly capped. After capping 96 sample tubes in one action, the capcluster retaining foil can be simply removed to leave each tube individual securely capped. Each tube can be easily opened again using a Manual Decapper.

Source:

Micronic

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micronic. (2019, July 19). Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 19, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/Compact-Capper-CP400-to-seal-rack-of-tubes-with-push-caps.aspx.

  • MLA

    Micronic. "Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps". News-Medical. 19 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/Compact-Capper-CP400-to-seal-rack-of-tubes-with-push-caps.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Micronic. "Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/Compact-Capper-CP400-to-seal-rack-of-tubes-with-push-caps.aspx. (accessed July 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Micronic. 2019. Compact Capper CP400 to seal rack of tubes with push caps. News-Medical, viewed 19 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/Compact-Capper-CP400-to-seal-rack-of-tubes-with-push-caps.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Using 2D coded tubes to create a sustainable solution for food supply
Micronic’s new 2.00 ml tubes enable high volume sample storage in space-efficient 96-well format

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Micronic launches new tool to help researchers perfectly seal screw cap tubes