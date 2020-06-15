Micronic offers new high-throughout tube decapper to expedite COVID-19 testing

Targeting the ever-growing requirement for higher sample throughput the robust Push Cap Decapper CP620 from Micronic enables labs tasked with opening multiple sample storage tubes to achieve significant productivity gains.

The Push Cap Decapper CP620 is the latest addition to Micronic’s line of productive sample handling equipment, that is not only compatible with all Micronic tubes (up to 1.40 ml) but also with tubes and caps of other brands. Through a simple user interface the operator is able to select any rack to decap, without using different adapters for different tube sizes / brands.

Easy to install and operate the compact Push Cap Decapper CP620 removes and disposes of the push caps from a full 96-tube storage rack in 8 seconds. Operation is safe and user friendly - simply place a rack of capped tubes onto the access tray, push the start button and the decapper will gently remove all the caps in one action. The integrated cap disposal device ensures that caps cannot be reused. Designed and built to the highest quality standards the Push Cap Decapper CP620 sets a standard for reliability and operational uptime.

Designed to improve your productivity the Micronic Push Cap Decapper CP620 can be used as a stand-alone instrument or be simply integrated into a fully automated laboratory environment.