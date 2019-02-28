Micronic launches new tool to help researchers perfectly seal screw cap tubes

Micronic is pleased to introduce a novel tool to help researchers perfectly seal their screw cap tubes. Micronic developed the new Micronic Screw Cap Recapper CS100 to guarantee that screw caps are tightened securely and uniformly on sample storage tubes. The tool is only available at Micronic but can be used to cap, decap or recap screw caps from various tube suppliers.

When a cap is not properly secured, sample evaporation occurs. Tightening a cap too tight or too loose will compromise sealing performance. The unique Micronic Recapper is set to a precise torque value to ensure that screw caps are optimally tightened onto tubes. The Micronic tool stops turning when the perfect seal is established, eliminating the risk of overturning the cap. This mechanism reduces human errors and safeguards sample integrity for long-term sample storage.

Developed with leading laboratories, the Screw Cap Recapper also improves the efficiency of (de)capping tubes. Because the lightweight tool is easy to carry along, the CS100 can be used by researchers in various studies. The handheld tool enables users to perfectly cap, decap or recap tubes in the laboratory or in the field. Overall, the space efficient recapper allows researchers to properly seal tubes in any circumstance.

The CS100 is an ideal economical and efficient alternative to large and automated capping equipment. The manual tool needs no batteries, is made from stainless steel and provides an ergonomic solution for left and right handed use. Because no batteries are needed, the recapper is quick, easy and always ready to use. The tool can be used for 96-, 48- or 24-well format tubes with internal or external thread. Additionally, the tool can be used to easily pick individual tubes from a storage rack.

The Micronic Screw Cap Recappers are designed and assembled in-house in the Netherlands and the United States.