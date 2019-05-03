Micronic leads the industry with sustainable laboratory products

May 3 2019

Micronic has joined an elite group of manufacturers committed to product transparency and sustainable procurement. Two of Micronic’s most popular 2D Data-Matrix Coded Screw-Cap Tubes, the 1.40 mL and the 4.00 mL, have received an ACT label.

ACT is the first environmental impact factor label for laboratory products, developed by the non-profit My Green Lab. ACT—which stands for accountability, consistency, and transparency—is designed to provide critical information on the environmental impact of laboratory products.

The environmental impact of laboratories is enormous.  Buildings with laboratories consume as much as eight times more energy than office buildings and can use millions of gallons of water per year. In 2014 alone, it was estimated that labs discarded over 12 billion pounds of plastic—which doesn't include gloves, hazardous waste and packaging waste.  But it doesn’t have to be like this.  Through smarter purchasing, organizations and individuals can significantly reduce their environmental impact.  By providing third-party verified information on a product’s energy consumption, water use, and end-of-life, manufacturers with an ACT label empower purchasers to consider sustainability alongside performance.

Micronic’s participation in the ACT program demonstrates a commitment to their customers and to the planet. Micronic’s leadership will enable their customers to make smarter, more sustainable choices.”

Allison Paradise, CEO of My Green Lab

Micronic will be displaying the products and their ACT labels at the upcoming ISBER conference in Shanghai, China, May 7-10. Micronic chose the ISBER conference to launch their ACT labels because ISBER is a leader in harmonizing approaches to evolving challenges in biological and environmental repositories, such as sustainability.

Sophie Deneer, Marketing Manager of Micronic comments:

At Micronic, advancing scientific research to enhance quality of life is our corporate goal and that extends to our commitment to safeguarding the natural environment for future generations. We’re therefore very proud to present a more sustainable choice for sample storage at the IBSER conference where the global community of biorepository specialists comes together. The ACT label, that the Micronic 1.40mL and 4.00mL tubes now carry, can offer these specialists transparency in the procurement of laboratory labware.”

