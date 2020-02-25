CQDM and GlycoNet collaborate to support innovative glycomics research in Canada

CQDM and the Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet) are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership to identify and co-finance biopharmaceutical research projects in glycoscience across Canada. This partnership aims to support the development of novel technologies in drug discovery, accelerate scientific talents across Canada, and advance Canada's position as an international leader for healthcare innovation.

"We are delighted to work with GlycoNet," said Jesse Paterson, Senior Director of Business Development, CQDM. "As a national network with over 150 researchers across 34 institutions in Canada, GlycoNet brings world-leading expertise in glycomics to find life-saving solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges. The CQDM/GlycoNet alliance is both a synergistic and exciting endeavor."

The collaboration between CQDM and GlycoNet draws on the collective strengths of both entities, integrating research, clinical practice and education to pursue excellence in Canadian healthcare. We look forward to bringing these strengths together and help deliver tangible benefits to improve the quality of life of patients."

Dr. Elizabeth Nanak, GlycoNet's Executive Director

