Latest research on physics of the brain to be presented at 2020 APS March Meeting

Understanding the brain has been one of science's greatest challenges. Each discovery only seems to raise countless other questions about the inner workings of this incredibly complex organ. Brain research brings together disciplines like neuroscience, medicine, biochemistry, and even physics. At the 2020 American Physical Society March Meeting in Denver, scientists will present their latest research on the physics of the brain.

Mapping the mammalian connectome

University of Notre Dame researcher Zoltan Toroczkai will describe his work on mapping the physical connections between different areas of the brain. In particular, he is interested in which brain networks have been evolutionarily conserved across mammalian species, including our own.

Our goal is to understand how the brain works, and for this, we need to understand how the brain is connected. With this connectivity data, we want to look for any regularity in how the brain is wired."

Zoltan Toroczkai, professor of physics, computer science, and engineering, University of Notre Dame

Despite huge variations in the brain sizes of mammals, he and his collaborators have discovered that the organization of the brain follows a principle called the Exponential Distance Rule. It states that the wiring probability between two cortical areas decreases exponentially the further away they get from one another.

Shaping the little brain

Despite its small size, the human cerebellum--Latin for "little brain"--contains more neurons than the rest of the brain. It manages our body's muscle coordination and sense of balance. Like the cerebrum, it has two hemispheres, lobes that branch into smaller lobes, and intricate surface folds that form during the early stages of growth.

Related Stories

Jennifer Schwarz, a physicist at Syracuse University, investigates how the cerebellum gets its convoluted shape. She will report on a new "buckling without bending" model that predicts the formation of its intricate folds, lobes, and other morphological features.

Schwarz's model consists of a rigid core of cells surrounded by a fluid-like cortical layer of dividing cells. Shape change occurs as a result of mechanical constraints on the outer cortical layer as it continues to grow. The findings have possible implications for brain folding-related diseases, and additional applications for shape development in other parts of the body like the retina.

How music heals the brain

Our brains respond to music in different ways. That may explain why music therapy works for some patients and not others, suggests new research by Rice University's Melia Bonomo, a PhD candidate in applied physics.

Bonomo and her colleagues scanned the brains of healthy people while they listened to their favorite song, familiar and unfamiliar music, and speech recordings. They found individual differences in whole-brain connection patterns and co-activation of regions responsible for autobiographical memory, prospection, and processing emotion.

As a next step, she wants to investigate whether these neural activity patterns could be used to find auditory stimuli that could successfully boost music therapy outcomes.

"In the short term, we're applying the results to a clinical trial that we've just started to test the mental health benefits of participating in a six-week creative music course for patients with mild cognitive impairment," she said.

Source:

American Physical Society

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover glial cells that control stress response, extend lifespan in worms
Two cutting-edge programs in neuroplasticity come together for a synergistic impact in brain health
Transcendental meditation correlated with specific changes in the brain
New drug offers hope for preserving brain cells for a time after stroke
Study shows feasibility of using a robot to treat brain aneurysms
Naturally occurring molecule could improve brain metabolism in patients with MS
Finding new clues to combat glioblastoma
Simple blood test could be used by GPs to aid in earlier brain tumor diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UCI neuro-oncologist uses comprehensive approach to battle brain cancer