CTSI to host Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science

Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) will host Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science on Friday, March 6. The event brings together researchers, clinicians, community partners, and the public for:

A keynote address by Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance, on building research teams for impact on health

Scientific talks on collaborative innovation, real-world data, stakeholder engagement, and patient advocacy from MIT, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, and Tufts University.

Breakout sessions on engaging stakeholders in basic science research and innovative tools and methods for broadly-engaged team science

An electronic poster session highlighting recent clinical and translational research.

An announcement about upcoming funding opportunities.

The agenda for the day is available at https:/ / www. tuftsctsi. org/ events/ translational-research-day-2020/ . Members of the media are encouraged to attend.

This event is free and open to anyone who registers to attend.

WHO: Researchers, clinicians, community partners, students, and members of the public

WHAT: Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science

WHEN: Friday, March 6, 2020, 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM

WHERE: Tufts Medical Center, Wolff Auditorium, 800 Washington Street, Boston