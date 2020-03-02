CTSI to host Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science

Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) will host Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science on Friday, March 6. The event brings together researchers, clinicians, community partners, and the public for:
- A keynote address by Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance, on building research teams for impact on health
- Scientific talks on collaborative innovation, real-world data, stakeholder engagement, and patient advocacy from MIT, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, and Tufts University.
- Breakout sessions on engaging stakeholders in basic science research and innovative tools and methods for broadly-engaged team science
- An electronic poster session highlighting recent clinical and translational research.
- An announcement about upcoming funding opportunities.
The agenda for the day is available at https://www.tuftsctsi.org/events/translational-research-day-2020/. Members of the media are encouraged to attend.
This event is free and open to anyone who registers to attend.
WHO: Researchers, clinicians, community partners, students, and members of the public
WHAT: Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science
WHEN: Friday, March 6, 2020, 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM
WHERE: Tufts Medical Center, Wolff Auditorium, 800 Washington Street, Boston