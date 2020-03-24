Biogelx announce Alison Clayton as new CEO

Biogelx, a Scottish biomaterials company is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Clayton as their new Chief Executive Officer. Alison joins the company to succeed Mitch Scanlan who has recently retired after his tenure at Biogelx.

We are absolutely delighted to have Alison come on board here at Biogelx, her commercial experience coupled with her academic background will help move the company to the next phase of its evolution.” John Waddell, Chairman

Alison joins Biogelx following over 25 years in the contract testing industry and has worked for companies such as Eurofins, Quintiles, and Aptuit.

She possesses a strong focus on operational and customer delivery. Alison has a degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Glasgow in Pharmacology and a strong background in academic research having spent 7 years in various post-doctoral research positions.

“I am excited to be joining Biogelx at this time when the applications for the products in 3D Bioprinting and also 3D Cell Culture are growing.” Said Alison Clayton, CEO “We have extensive collaborations ongoing with both academia and commercial organizations which further develop the applications for the products maximizing their utility within the research and development space.”

Margaret Temple has been appointed to the board of directors as a non-executive director. Margaret joined the Life Science industry in 1995 in business Development with Q-One Biotech Ltd.

She has over 25 years of global commercial management experience in the life science CRO sector. In 2007 she co-founded Vitrology Ltd and served as CEO from 2008 through to its acquisition by the Swiss multinational SGS in 2012.

Biogelx is excited to announce that they have completed a successful round of fundraising and would like to thank The University of Strathclyde, the Scottish Investment Bank, and their private investors.

This new round of investment will be used to support the growth and development of the business and research and development of new hydrogel and bioink products for use in 3D cell culture and 3D bioprinting.

About the Companies

Biogelx was formed as a spin-out company from Professor Rein Ulijn’s lab at the University of Strathclyde’s Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry. Professor Ulijn remains with Biogelx as CSO.

Biogelx core technology is self-assembling synthetic peptide products which have gained a global reputation in 3D cell culture for both Drug Discovery and Regenerative Medicine.

This core technology was also used to develop a product family of novel bioinks which allow for the development of advanced three-dimensional tissue models.

The University of Strathclyde is a leading technological university based in Glasgow with over 23,000 students from over 100 countries. Awarded the University of the Year 2019 in the Times Higher Education Awards being the first university to ever win the award twice, and the Scottish University of the Year by the Sunday Times Good University Guide

The Scottish Investment Bank is the investment arm of Scotland’s national economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise. Its activities support Scotland’s SME funding market, making sure businesses with growth and export potential have adequate access to growth capital and loan funding.