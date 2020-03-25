Evonik named Champion CMO across all six eligible categories

Evonik, one of the world’s largest and most specialized CMOs for APIs, HPAPIs and advanced intermediates, today announced it was one of only a few companies to have received a special Champion award across all six eligible categories at the 2020 Life Science Leader CMO Leadership Awards.

To have been named by our customers as a Champion CMO across all categories is a tremendous honor. We are grateful for the trust our customers place in us every day to manufacture their life-saving APIs and intermediates. We are committed to providing them with the Western-based manufacturing network, advanced technologies and technical expertise they need to reduce quality and regulatory risk and maximize supply security.” Dr. Andreas Meudt, Vice President of Exclusive Synthesis from Evonik’s Health Care business line

Our Health Care business line is a key growth segment of Evonik. These awards further validate our position as a preferred development partner and solutions provider to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.” Johann-Caspar Gammelin, Chairman of the Board of Management of Evonik Nutrition & Care

Life Science Leader magazine teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to assess more than 125 CMOs across more than 20 performance metrics as part of its 2020 Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For the third consecutive year, participating companies voted for Evonik to earn awards for its Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability and Service. Because Evonik was rated as a top performer compared to its CMO peers, each category award was upgraded to a special Champion status. Evonik was one of only a select few CMOs to receive a Champion award in all six of its eligible categories.

Related Stories Evonik introduces new radiopaque PEEK material for medical implants

Evonik is one of the world’s three top CMOs for APIs and intermediates, with the largest manufacturing capacity for high potency APIs (HPAPIs). To address the specific needs of large or complex projects, it has established a broad portfolio of advanced technologies which can be combined to support multi-step API synthesis. These technologies include continuous processes, fermentation, PEGs and mPEGs, catalysts, biocatalysts, cryogenic chemistry and polymer APIs. To meet growing customer demand for its CMO services, Evonik will continue to expand its technology portfolio and make other continuous improvement measures under its “Best-in-Class” initiative at U.S. and European sites.

For many specialized therapy areas, Evonik can now manufacture the customer’s API, select and supply the right functional excipient, develop the parenteral or oral formulation, and manufacture the finished drug product. In addition to this integrated portfolio of services, many customers are also attracted by Evonik’s stability and proud record for sustainability.