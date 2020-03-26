Frontiers launches Coronavirus Funding Monitor for the research community

Frontiers is dedicating part of its open science platform infrastructure to collect and disseminate information relevant to the research communities battling the COVID-19 pandemic using its Coronavirus Knowledge Hub.

As part of this effort, Frontiers has launched the Coronavirus Funding Monitor, a centralized portal of current funding opportunities for the research community. It offers a curated list of open funding calls and other support for researchers, non-profit organizations and commercial organizations, specifically for COVID-19 and coronavirus-related research and treatment.

Stephan Kuster, Frontiers' head of institutional relationships, led the project.

"Many research funders around the world are issuing calls for research projects to be funded in fast track procedures to support the search for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 treatment and eradication. A central information portal is a valuable resource for research teams looking for funding, as well as for funders trying to disseminate information as fast and wide as possible."

The Coronavirus Funding Monitor will be updated by Frontiers daily. It offers up-to-date and accurate information to the research community about funding opportunities. The monitor provides an overview of the funding conditions, such as eligibility, field types, funding types, and deadlines. Links take researchers directly to the original call documents where they can immediately begin the process of applying for the funding.