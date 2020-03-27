Alzheimer's Society responds to no increased spending on social care in budget

Alzheimer's Society responds to the Government's budget today, which included no additional investment in social care.

Sally Copley, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society, said:

The money provided for NHS and local authorities to deal with Coronavirus is good news – the Government needs to say how it’s going to be used to protect vulnerable people with dementia.

The fact that the chancellor appears to have completely ignored social care is astonishing, and crushing for people with dementia.

Every day we hear of people with dementia trapped in unacceptable conditions, of families struggling to cover the astronomical cost of dementia care. Coronavirus risks making this crisis into a catastrophe.

There is no excuse. If we do not fix our broken social care system, the most vulnerable in our society will continue to bear the brunt. Cross-party talks must produce a long term, sustainable solution for social care that delivers quality care, and they absolutely have to be backed by investment now to keep the system afloat."

