DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay

DeNovix Inc., a developer and manufacturer of instrumentation and assays for the life sciences, introduces a new RNA fluorescence quantification assay. The assay is suitable for multiple platforms including stand-alone fluorometers, plate readers or any DeNovix fluorescence based instrument.

DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay

Related Stories

The new DeNovix RNA Assay delivers a greater dynamic range than existing assay technologies that rely on two kits (Broad Range and High Sensitivity), reducing the time and expense of reanalyzing precious RNA samples. The simple ‘mix-and-measure’ assay provides accurate and specific quantification between 250 pg/μL to 1500 ng/μL RNA with sample volumes between 1 and 20 μL. The assay’s proprietary chemistry allows quantification of RNA in the presence of dsDNA or other biomolecules that might can interfere with absorbance based techniques.

Sensitive and specific quantification of RNA is a critical workflow step for many of our customers. An RNA assay has been a consistent request from our customers. The new assay solves the frustration of requiring multiple assay kits to perform one routine step. This technology will save customer time and money as well as conserve valuable sample.”

Fred Kielhorn, CEO of DeNovix

DeNovix RNA assays add to the range of dsDNA assays provided by DeNovix and integrated into DeNovix EasyApps®. The software comes pre-installed on all DS-11 Series Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer instruments and the standalone QFX fluorometer. The assays can also be implemented easily into existing fluorometers and plate readers.

Source:

DeNovix Inc.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DeNovix Inc.. (2020, April 15). DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 15, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200415/DeNovix-launches-new-RNA-quantification-assay.aspx.

  • MLA

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay". News-Medical. 15 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200415/DeNovix-launches-new-RNA-quantification-assay.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200415/DeNovix-launches-new-RNA-quantification-assay.aspx. (accessed April 15, 2020).

  • Harvard

    DeNovix Inc.. 2020. DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay. News-Medical, viewed 15 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200415/DeNovix-launches-new-RNA-quantification-assay.aspx.

Suggested Reading

DS-11 FX+ Platinum Edition Giveaway from DeNovix
DeNovix to give away special edition Pink CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
DeNovix pink spectrophotometer - fluorometer won by Ukraine National Acaedemy of Science
Improving 1 µL UV-Vis Spectrophotometry Sample Results
DeNovix granted Japanese patent for CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
Cell Counting Without Slides to Reduce Waste and Cost
DeNovix becomes sponsor at Tufts Launchpad BioLabs
DeNovix introduces first imaging cell counter without slides

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

News-Medical speaks to Professor Markus Buehler about his research into COVID-19 and how he has translated the SARS-CoV-2 virus into sound.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

More Content from DeNovix Inc.

See all content from DeNovix Inc.
You might also like... ×
US Senator Chris Coons visits DeNovix Inc.