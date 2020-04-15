DeNovix launches new RNA quantification assay

DeNovix Inc., a developer and manufacturer of instrumentation and assays for the life sciences, introduces a new RNA fluorescence quantification assay. The assay is suitable for multiple platforms including stand-alone fluorometers, plate readers or any DeNovix fluorescence based instrument.

The new DeNovix RNA Assay delivers a greater dynamic range than existing assay technologies that rely on two kits (Broad Range and High Sensitivity), reducing the time and expense of reanalyzing precious RNA samples. The simple ‘mix-and-measure’ assay provides accurate and specific quantification between 250 pg/μL to 1500 ng/μL RNA with sample volumes between 1 and 20 μL. The assay’s proprietary chemistry allows quantification of RNA in the presence of dsDNA or other biomolecules that might can interfere with absorbance based techniques.

Sensitive and specific quantification of RNA is a critical workflow step for many of our customers. An RNA assay has been a consistent request from our customers. The new assay solves the frustration of requiring multiple assay kits to perform one routine step. This technology will save customer time and money as well as conserve valuable sample.” Fred Kielhorn, CEO of DeNovix

DeNovix RNA assays add to the range of dsDNA assays provided by DeNovix and integrated into DeNovix EasyApps®. The software comes pre-installed on all DS-11 Series Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer instruments and the standalone QFX fluorometer. The assays can also be implemented easily into existing fluorometers and plate readers.