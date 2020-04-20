Study analyzes effects of social grooming on incivility in COVID-19

A new study analyzing tweets about COVID-19 found that users with larger social networks tend to use fewer uncivil remarks when they have more positive responses from others. The study, which used computer-assisted content analysis, is published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Bumsoo Kim, PhD, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Israel), is the author of "Effects of Social Grooming on Incivility in COVID-19." Dr. Kim defines social grooming as building strong social ties through informational exchange and emotional support. He concluded that social network size is a negative predictor of incivility. Furthermore, the linguistic choices that a user makes also differs depending on the size of their social network.

In a time of isolation and collective trauma, social media allows for an immediate sharing of intense emotions. Prosocial behavior and positive affect may help to promote societal resilience," says

Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Kim, B (2020) Effects of Social Grooming on Incivility in COVID-19. Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. doi.org/10.1089/cyber.2020.0201.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New coronavirus possibly circulated within humans before COVID-19 pandemic
Phylogenetic network analysis provides ‘snapshot’ of COVID-19 origins
Study of rare genetic disorder that causes severe eyesight problems
Predicting the evolution of genetic mutations
Rare structural genetic variants could play a role in schizophrenia
Researchers develop online resource to refine results from RNA sequencing
Alzheimer's disease: high amyloid levels linked to early disease
Researchers make breakthrough in unlocking genetic potential of ocean microbes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

News-Medical speaks to Professor Markus Buehler about his research into COVID-19 and how he has translated the SARS-CoV-2 virus into sound.

Translating COVID-19 into sound

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The race is on for a coronavirus vaccine, 70 candidates, 3 at human trial stage