Caprion - HistoGeneX Expands its biomarker capabilities and deploys molecular COVID-19 testing services

Caprion - HistoGeneX announced today that the company is launching a molecular PCR testing service for identifying patients with COVID-19. Caprion and HistoGeneX have recently combined their businesses to form a global leader in immune monitoring, protein characterization, molecular testing, and tissue pathology service solutions.

The company is now further expanding its analytical capabilities to better serve its partners developing therapies and vaccines for COVID-19. Caprion - HistoGeneX selected, as its molecular COVID-19 testing platform, the leading FDA-approved, Health Canada-approved, and CE-marked Thermo Fisher AB TaqPath COVID-19 Combo multiplex RT-PCR solution which offers high sensitivity, specificity and clinical correlation with the SARS-CoV-2 virus infections.

The test is currently offered to biopharmaceutical partners to support the development of innovative medicines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

In addition, the test is deployed for the benefit of public institutions, hospitals, and other businesses interested in identifying infected patients and employees in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Caprion - HistoGeneX offers specialized immunology and proteomics laboratory services and is uniquely positioned to serve its clients globally in the infectious disease and vaccine development space. The company has a broad operational base with multiple CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia including China.

In addition to molecular PCR methods, the company offers a wide range of validated analytical and biomarker services applicable to the characterization of infectious diseases and the development of corresponding therapeutic solutions, including flow and mass cytometry-based immune panels, cytokine, and biomarker quantification (using ELISA, Luminex, Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) as well as mass spectrometry-based platforms) and ELISpot analyses which can all be deployed for clinical endpoints.

About Caprion - HistoGeneX

Caprion - HistoGeneX is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine services to the biopharmaceutical industry including flow and mass cytometry immune monitoring, quantitative mass spectrometry, molecular profiling, as well as quantitative immunohistochemistry.

The company supports its clients globally with laboratories located in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Fremont (California, USA), Carlsbad (California, USA), Chicago (Illinois, USA), Gosselies (Belgium), Antwerp (Belgium), Guildford (UK), Sydney (Australia), and Jining (Shandong, China). For more information: www.caprion.com and www.histogenex.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

The partnership between Caprion and HistoGeneX was facilitated by a major investment from Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies.

Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments, and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 million to $500 million of initial enterprise value.

The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.