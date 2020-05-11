Finnish research in cancer immunotherapy receives 10 million euros

Cancer IO is a new cancer immunotherapy focused top-level collaborative research and innovation project that starts as a part of the Business Finland's Personalized Health Program.

This University of Helsinki coordinated project integrates immuno-oncology (IO) activities at the Universities of Helsinki and Turku, 3 University hospitals and one central hospital, 8 Finnish small or medium enterprises, several cancer patient organizations and the 9 largest IO-investing pharmaceutical companies. With a total funding of 10 million euros, Cancer IO is a significant IO focused Nordic research and innovation program.

Related Stories

Recently, the rapid development of immuno-oncology (IO) therapies has transformed the cancer treatment landscape for many different types of cancer. Early capture of IO concepts in research, hospitals and society is important since IO is a fundamentally different approach to cancer treatment.

While traditional chemotherapy drugs display more general toxicity acting not only on cancer cells, but also normal cells, IO treatments unlock the body's own immune system to fight cancer.

In essence, IO is a broad therapeutic master plan to outsmart cancer, now becoming available in the clinic with an unprecedented number of new investigational drugs currently developed by established and emerging pharma companies in the world.

The coming age of IO will have a transformative impact on fundamental and clinical cancer research, healthcare systems, business and, most importantly, on the lives of cancer patients.

Individual Finnish researchers, hospitals and small companies have already excelled in capturing and developing IO strategies to match the ongoing evolution in the field of cancer research and care but, so far these efforts have lacked synergies that broader coordinated national collaborative can offer.

Cancer IO will specifically boost the Finnish IO capabilities by supporting top-level research, business competitiveness, individualization of care and competence in capturing real-world evidence.

In broader picture, Cancer IO will drive creation of a Finnish IO ecosystem and national IO growth strategy, aiming to provide wealth and well-being through disruptive Finnish IO innovations and better care. Cancer IO is coordinated by Dr. Jeroen Pouwels and Research Director Juha Klefström.

Source:

University of Helsinki

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

An economic side effect of cancer treatment
IONTAS announces a new collaboration to identify novel immunotherapy targets
Study discovers inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry priming protein by approved drug
Individuals with high risk of cancer and CVD cannot be identified based on family history
Lipo-ImmunoTech receives grant to develop novel adoptive cell therapy technology for cancer
Cancer patients with COVID-19 more likely to die from the disease
Study shows no association between prices and clinical benefit of cancer drugs
Activation of estrogen receptor can impede growth of pancreatic cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breakthrough study could revolutionize cancer treatment