‘An Arm and a Leg’: Angst and advice from a health insurance insider

After hearing the story of Anna Davis Abel's fight with her insurance company over testing related to COVID-19, we heard from a listener who has worked for a health insurance company for decades.

Can’t see the audio player?  Click here to listen.

"I am shocked," she wrote. In Davis Abel's position, "I would be screaming from the rooftops."

She added: "I have listened to all the episodes in this podcast, and there are times I come away feeling bad for working for the insurance company."

Related Stories

We talked for Episode 6. In addition to angst, she had valuable insights and advice for anyone getting ready to call their insurance company with a tough question or two.

"SEASON-19" of “An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all Kaiser Health News podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to "An Arm and a Leg" on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tourists, beware: Foreign visitors’ travel health insurance might exclude pandemics
Lawmaker pushing mental health reform: It’s ‘more needed than ever’
Policies increase childbirth in health facilities
Obama: GOP’s stance on preexisting conditions off-base, especially during pandemic
The other COVID risks: How race, income, zip code influence who lives or dies
Health insurers prosper as COVID-19 deflates demand for elective treatments
Free clinics try to fill gaps as COVID sweeps away job-based insurance
Cancer patients with Medicaid or no insurance get smaller benefits from clinical trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Telehealth will be free, no copays, they said. But angry patients are getting billed.