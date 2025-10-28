New research highlights crucial role of continuous walking patterns for cardiovascular benefit

University of SydneyOct 28 2025

An international study led by experts at the University of Sydney and the Universidad Europea in Spain has found that longer periods of continuous walking are more beneficial to cardiovascular health than walking the same number of steps in shorter, more sporadic bouts. 

The study published in the Annals of International Medicine analyzed the impact of walking on the health of physically inactive people. 

The results showed that among those who took fewer than 8000 steps per day, those who accumulate most of their steps across one or two walks lasting at least 10-15 minutes or longer have a lower risk of mortality and cardiovascular events (such as a heart attack or stroke) compared to those who take their steps in very short bouts of less than five minutes. 

Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, Deputy Director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub and member of the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney said: "For the most inactive people, switching from brief walks here and there to longer continuous walks may come with some health benefits. 

There is a perception that health professionals have recommended walking 10,000 steps a day is the goal, but this isn't necessary. Simply adding one or two longer walks per day, each lasting at least 10-15 minutes at a comfortable but steady pace, may have significant benefits – especially for people who don't walk much."

Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, Deputy Director, Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub 

The study analyzed 33,560 adults aged between 40-79 years who walked less than 8000 steps a day and had no cardiovascular disease or cancer at baseline. 

Participants wore a research wristband for a week which measured not only how many steps they took but also how their step count was accumulated. Following the participants' health outcomes over the course of an average of eight years, the researchers found: 

  • People who walked continuously for 10-15 minutes per day had a 4 percent chance of having a cardiovascular related event such as heart attack or stroke. Meanwhile those who walked continuously for only 5 minutes a day had a 13 percent risk of having a cardiovascular incident. 

  • The health benefits of continuous bouts of walking were most pronounced among the least active, for example those who walked 5000 steps a day or less. Among this group, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease halved from 15 percent for those who walked up to 5 minutes a day, to 7 percent for those who walked up to 15 minutes a day. 

  • Among the most sedentary group (5000 steps a day or less) the risk of death dropped from 5 percent for those who walked in 5 minutes stretches during the day, to less than 1 percent for those who walked up to 15 minutes a day. 

Senior author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, Director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub and physical activity theme leader at the Charles Perkins Centre said: "We tend to place all the emphasis on the number of steps or the total amount of walking but neglect the crucial role of patterns, for example 'how' walking is done. 

"This study shows that even people who are very physically inactive can maximize their heart health benefit by tweaking their walking patterns to walk for longer at a time, ideally for at least 10-15 minutes, when possible." 

Co-lead author Dr Borja del Pozo from the Universidad Europea said: "Our research shows that simple changes can make all the difference to your health. If you walk a little, set aside some time to walk more often and in longer sessions. Such small changes can have a big impact."

Source:

University of Sydney

Journal reference:

del Pozo Cruz, B., et al. (2025) Step Accumulation Patterns and Risk for Cardiovascular Events and Mortality Among Suboptimally Active Adults. Annals of Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.7326/annals-25-01547.

