Standard UK road crossing times may be unrealistic for older people with limited mobility

Road crossings need to slow down to allow people with mobility issues and older pedestrians enough time to use them, research has indicated.

The time interval of crossings in the UK is more than two seconds shorter than people with reduced mobility need, according to a new study by researchers at the Universities of Bath, Birmingham and Exeter.

Led by Dr. Max Western from the University of Bath Centre for Motivation and Behaviour Change, the study found that just 1.5% of older adults with mobility limitations walk fast enough at their comfortable speed to cross the road within the time normally allowed by pedestrian signals.

The research analyzed walking speeds of 1,110 adults aged 65 and over from two major UK trials. Their average walking speed was 0.77 meters per second, well below the 1.2 m/s assumed by most pedestrian crossing designs. This means the average participant would take 6.5 seconds to cross a 5-metre road – over two seconds more than the green crossing signal typically allows.

Current crossing times might be unrealistic for many older people who face challenges with their mobility. This isn't just a safety issue – it's potentially a barrier to independence, physical activity, and social connection, all of which often decline in later life." Dr. Max Western, University of Bath Centre for Motivation and Behaviour Change

The study also found that older age, lower strength and balance were associated with slower walking speeds. Over half of participants would need to increase their comfortable walking speed by 50% or more to cross an average road safely.

Professor Afroditi Stathi from the University of Birmingham, who leads the two UK research trials underpinning the findings, commented: "Older adults often face challenges staying active and connected, especially when mobility is reduced. Designing outdoor spaces that work for everyone – such as allowing enough time to cross the road – can boost confidence, support independence, and help them remain engaged in their communities - all key to a better quality of life."

A call for change

The researchers argue that even small changes, such as extending green signal times by a few seconds, could make a big difference. They propose adjusting crossing times to reflect a more realistic walking speed of 0.7 m/s, which would allow more people to cross safely and confidently.

While innovations like smart crossings and countdown timers are emerging, the team warns that without targeted public awareness and inclusive design, these technologies may not benefit those most in need.

The research team is calling for:

The adoption of urban design standards that account for slower walking speeds by extending crossing times and improving pedestrian safety features. This ensures older adults can move confidently and remain active in their communities.

The integration of mobility support into public health strategies by creating age-friendly outdoor spaces such as safe walkways, benches, and extended crossing times to encourage regular physical activity among older adults

The paper, Why didn't the senior citizen cross the road? Gait speed in community-dwelling older adults with mobility limitations relative to pedestrian crossing times, is published in Age and Ageing today, Monday 8 December (DOI: 10.1093/ageing/afaf345).

The research paper presents a secondary analysis of data collected as part of two NIHR Public Health Research Programme grants (reference: 13/164/51 and 130156).