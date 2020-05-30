Happy marriage is key to employee creativity and innovation

While companies have focused on building an optimal office environment to get the best out of their employees, there may be another way to boost workplace creativity. Research conducted by Professor Xu Huang from the School of Business of Hong Kong Baptist University suggests that a key to taking employee creativity to the next level is investing in their relationships at home.

The study looked at how satisfying marriages impact an employee’s “psychological resources” at work - namely their ability to be creative and innovate useful solutions - and showed that:

Employees satisfied with their marriages experience positive spillover of psychological resources into their work

When an employee’s spouse is also happy, this spillover effect is more pronounced and powerfully enriches workplace creativity

This boost applies only to less creative employees, as highly creative individuals rely less on resources from a good marriage

Marriages with dissatisfied spouses and less intimacy consume employees’ psychological resources. This indicates that partners can exert strong influence over an employee’s work performance and that a high-quality marriage is conducive to creativity at work.

As personal relationships can constitute a source of workplace creativity, it is important to consider them when discussing employee welfare. Providing family-friendly policies, especially marriage-related measures, can have a profound impact on organizations. Here are ways to support your employee’s relationships and improve their creativity at the office: