Nordson Corporation acquires Fluortek, Inc., expanding medical tubing offerings for complex medical devices

Nordson Corporation has acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry.

As Nordson MEDICAL continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances our ability to deliver critical components that enable our customers’ most complex medical device innovations. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL’s position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEM’s across the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape.” Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions

Fluortek will become part of the Nordson MEDICAL product line within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment. This acquisition builds on the company’s strategic objective to grow Nordson MEDICAL’s product offerings serving the medical device market.

We are excited to welcome the Fluortek employees to the Nordson MEDICAL family. We look forward to integrating their precision extrusion expertise and enhancing our advanced components portfolio.” Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.