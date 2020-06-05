Using microorganisms and their enzymes to produce minor ginsenosides

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal https://bio-integration.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bioi20200007.pdf.

In this review article the author Almando Geraldi from the Universitas Airlangga, Indonesia considers the advances in the production of minor ginsenosides using microorganisms and their enzymes.

In this review, various minor ginsenosides production strategies, namely utilizing microorganisms and recombinant microbial enzymes, for biotransforming major ginsenosides into minor ginsenoside, as well as constructing synthetic minor ginsenosides production pathways in yeast cell factories, are described and discussed. The present challenges and future research direction for producing minor ginsenosides using those approaches are considered.

Minor ginsenodes are of great interest due to their diverse pharmacological activities such as their anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, neuroprotective, immunomodulator, and anti-inflammatory effects. The miniscule amount of minor ginsenosides in ginseng plants has driven the development of their mass production methods. Among the various production methods for minor ginsenosides, the utilization of microorganisms and their enzymes are considered as highly specific, safe, and environmentally friendly.

