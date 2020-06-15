Dante Labs, Cambridge Cancer Genomics and Nonacus collaborate to provide precision oncology at scale

Dante Labs, a pioneer and leader in genomic testing, Cambridge Cancer Genomics (CCG.ai), a software developer specializing in data-driven precision oncology, and Nonacus, a provider of genetic testing products for precision medicine and liquid biopsy, today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement.

Image Credit: Christoph Burgstedt/Shutterstock.com

The partnership aims to build the most comprehensive and patient-centric tumor profiling service enabling improved cancer patient management, treatment, and monitoring. By combining Dante Labs’ experience and capacity in delivering a sequencing service for both solid tumor and cell-free circulating tumor DNA from liquid biopsies, Nonacus’ sensitive targeted pan-cancer NGS libraries, and CCG.ai’s industry-leading AI-powered software platform, OncOS, the companies will enable precision oncology at scale.

Improving outcomes for cancer patients means ensuring they have the right drug, at the right time to beat their cancer. This means understanding the molecular profile of individual cancer and using that data to recommend treatments or clinical trials. Oncologists and clinical researchers will be able to send samples for processing to Dante Labs, who will use library preparation kits from Nonacus and software from CCG.ai to create a sample to report solutions.

If there are actionable mutations, the report will recommend the right treatments for those mutations, if there are novel or unactionable mutations, the software will also be able to match possible clinical trials.

Long turn-around time and lack of clinically oriented analysis are the main obstacles to fully deliver the potential of cancer genomics to patients. This partnership will provide the flexibility and accuracy that oncology professionals need to integrate cancer genomics into the care of their patients. The COVID pandemic has increased the backlog of genetic testing for cancer, potentially leaving many suspected cancers unconfirmed and treatments delayed. Dante Labs are one of the biggest clinical sequencing hub in Europe able to process large numbers of samples in high throughput. It is our hope that by combining AI software from CCG.ai and our library preparation kits, together we will be able to process samples and provide bioinformatic analysis critical to determining the best treatment path for patients. Only with this comprehensive content at scale will it be possible to address the COVID backlog.” Chris Sale, CEO of Nonacus

Nirmesh Patel, CSO at Cambridge Cancer Genomics, said: “With cancer being one of the greatest healthcare challenges we are facing, this partnership opens the door to democratizing access to data-driven cancer treatment. Combining our industry-leading precision oncology platform with Nonacus’ precise NGS solutions and Dante Labs’ fast and efficient NGS services provides customers with the ability to perform precision oncology at scale. The combined solution will enable oncologists to precisely and comprehensively profile a patient’s tumor and ultimately improve outcomes.”