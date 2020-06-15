Tumor-resident T cell levels underlie improved survival in throat cancer patients

Research led by the Centenary Institute has discovered that immune cells accumulating within the tumor environment, called tumor-resident T cells, are a critical determinant in survival rates of patients suffering from throat cancer.

Tumor-resident T cell levels underlie improved survival in throat cancer patients
Rehana Hewavisenti (Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney).

Reported in the prestigious ‘Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer’, the research suggests that strategies aiming to boost these T-cells at tumor sites could be beneficial to patients.

Oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) is a form of throat cancer. It can be caused by environmental factors such as smoking or by human papillomavirus infection (HPV), the same virus that causes cervical cancer in women. We knew that patients with HPV-related OPSCC had far better clinical outcomes compared to other OPSCC patients but we didn’t know why.”

Ms Rehana Hewavisenti, lead author of the study and researcher at the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney.

In examining over sixty patient samples, Ms Hewavisenti and her colleagues discovered that increased levels of tumor-resident T cells, whether in HPV or non-HPV OPSCC cases, was clearly associated with improved patient survival outcomes.

“It was the accumulation of these immune T-cells, in and around the tumor site that appeared to be key,” said Ms Hewavisenti.

The researchers also found in their study that HPV OPSCC patients generally had far higher levels of tumor-resident T cells compared to their non-HPV OPSCC patient counterparts.

We think these HPV positive patients tended to have better clinical outcomes as HPV infection is likely to favor the accumulation of these beneficial T-cells within the tumor area.”

Ms Rehana Hewavisenti

Related Stories

Dr Mainthan Palendira, Head of the Centenary Institute’s Human Viral and Cancer Immunology Laboratory and senior author on the research paper believes the research findings have major implications.

“Now that we understand how important this immune response is in relation to OPSCC, we can begin developing new treatment strategies focused on recruiting these favorable tumor-resident T cells directly to tumors,” he said.

Dr Palendira believes that looking at the amount of these T-cells in cancer could help clinicians to personalize the best treatment approach for individual patients.

“We also think that our research demonstrating viral (HPV) links with this tumor-resident T cell accumulation could help in future cancer vaccine development efforts too,” he said.

Source:

Centenary Institute

Journal reference:

Hewavisenti, R., et al. (2020) CD103+ tumor-resident CD8+ T cell numbers underlie improved patient survival in oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. doi.org/10.1136/jitc-2019-000452. http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/jitc-2019-000452

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aspirin reduces hereditary colorectal cancer risk
Nicotine promotes spread of lung cancer cells into the brain, study finds
Immune cell discovery could help develop new treatments for hepatitis B
Using advanced microscopy techniques to see single molecules of telomerase in living cells
Immuno-oncology may accelerate the development of treatments for COVID-19
Gilead and Kite to present data from cell therapy research at 25th EHA Virtual Congress
Good vitamin D status can prevent cancer, improve prognosis of several cancers
Study reveals new strategy to tackle cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Radiotherapy is a way of treating cancer by means of radiation. In principle, that can be all different types of radiation. The commonly known types are X-rays or electron beams, which find very widespread application.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study offers a deeper understanding of T cell immunity in the elderly