Medwise.ai wins Innovate UK funding to develop AI-powered platform that answers COVID-19 questions

Accelerate Cambridge and DigitalHealth.London launchpad company Medwise.ai announces it was selected from over 8600 applications to receive funding by the UK Government to develop an AI-powered platform that answers COVID-19 questions for healthcare professionals.

The UK government recently announced that 800 innovative businesses and start-ups – including Medwise.ai – are set to benefit from a £40 million investment to boost cutting-edge technological advances, particularly as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medwise.ai uses natural language processing technology to help clinicians find answers faster than ever before. The artificial intelligence platform aggregates information from academic journal articles and national guidelines to provide healthcare professionals with the latest information on COVID-19 in a fast and concise format. A beta version of the platform has launched for public testing and the service will be free to NHS workers.

The Innovate UK funding will allow the company and its development partners, health tech specialists Mindwave Ventures to further improve the design, performance, and scalability of the platform.

Although the number of new COVID-19 cases is falling in the UK, the knowledge we have about the virus and the disease keeps increasing and it's nearly impossible to keep up with the latest developments. We need to equip health care workers with the latest evidence and guidance, so COVID-19 patients get the best care possible. We are very grateful to be funded by Innovate UK and to work with Mindwave Ventures and our other partners who have made the beta launch possible. We encourage as many professions to use the platform as possible, so more data can be gathered, which will allow improvements to both the AI algorithm and the user interface.” Dr. Keith Tsui, CEO and co-founder of Medwise.ai

The free, not-for-profit service was borne out of the need for health care workers, particularly clinicians who are working outside of their speciality area to support during the pandemic, to be able to access the knowledge and information they need to treat COVID-19 patients quickly. It will be available to anyone working in the health sector including junior doctors, GPs, and hospital workers.

The global pandemic has created an urgency to get the most up to date evidence fast, and with advice and guidelines changing so quickly as the medical world learns more about the virus, it is so important that health professions have the can make sense of it to work as effectively as possible. We are thrilled to partner with Medwise.ai and help create an innovative and useful platform”. Dr. Victoria Betton, CInO at Mindwave Ventures

Medwise.ai is proudly supported by Panacea Star, Accelerate Cambridge, Eastern AHSN, DigitalHealth.London, MedTech Foundation, and EIT Health.