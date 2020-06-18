Regenstrief dashboard evolves to show COVID-19 trends and early warning indicators

Trends are a vital component of tracking and understanding the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 dashboard on the Regenstrief Institute website now shows data trends from across Indiana in an easy-to-understand, interactive display. The dashboard, created by Regenstrief and its data partners, helps to inform Indiana public health leaders and the general public with necessary information during the pandemic.

Within the trending section of the dashboard, color codes help model the data. Information covers positive disease tests, emergency department visits, hospital admissions, intensive care unit admissions and deaths. The dashboard displays trends by sex, age, race and comorbidity.

In addition, Regenstrief has added an early warning indicator, which highlights locations where the numbers in the last three days are higher than the previous seven days, which could identify an increasing trend. Data for this purpose can be viewed at a state, Indiana State Department of Health preparedness district, or county level.

The information contained in the Regenstrief dashboard is complementary to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. The hospitalization data, contained in the Regenstrief dashboard, informs one of the four principles Indiana leaders are using to guide their reopening strategy.

Regenstrief created this dashboard in partnership with Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana Family Social Services Administration, Indiana Management Performance Hub, Indiana Health Information Exchange, Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and Indiana University School of Medicine.