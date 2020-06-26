Study tests automated stage discrimination of Parkinson's disease

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this research article the authors Vered Aharonson, Nabeel Seedat, Simon Israeli-Korn, Sharon Hassin-Baer, Michiel Postema and Gilad Yahalom from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, Tel Aviv Academic College of Engineering, Tel Aviv, Israel, Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel and Tel Aviv University, Israel consider automated stage discrimination of Parkinson's Disease.

Related Stories

Treatment plans for Parkinson's disease (PD) are based on a disease stage scale, which is generally determined using a manual, observational procedure. Automated, sensor-based discrimination saves costs in clinical settings and may offer augmented stage determination accuracy. Previous automated devices were either cumbersome or costly and were not suitable for individuals who cannot walk without support.

Since 2017, a device has been available that successfully detects PD and operates for people who cannot walk without support. In this study, the suitability of this device for automated discrimination of PD stages was tested. The authors conclude that stage discrimination of PD can be automated, even in patients who cannot support themselves. A similar method might also be successfully applied to other gait disorders BIO Integration is fully open access journal which will allow for the rapid dissemination of multidisciplinary views driving the progress of modern medicine.

Journal reference:

Aharonson, V., et al. (2020) Automated Stage Discrimination of Parkinson’s Disease. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2020-0006.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study may pave for new therapeutic approaches for Parkinson's disease
Study finds overabundance of opportunistic pathogens in the guts of persons with Parkinson's
Cells from the gut's nervous system found to be involved in Parkinson's disease
Predictive models could more accurately detect early-stage Parkinson's disease
Protein design can solve the puzzle of Parkinson's disease
COVID-19 may contribute to exponential growth of Parkinson's disease in future
New MRI techniques can improve outcomes in patients with Parkinson's disease
Experts debate over future Parkinson’s disease trial involving growth factors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study adds increasing evidence that autoimmunity plays a role in Parkinson's disease