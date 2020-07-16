AHA’s Scientific Sessions 2020 goes virtual in light COVID-19 pandemic

After months of thorough, thoughtful review and discussion, and with a continued commitment to the health and safety of participants and staff, the American Heart Association will present Scientific Sessions 2020 as a 100% virtual experience in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held November 13-17, 2020, with registration opening in mid-August.

The American Heart Association's Board of Directors and the Committee on Scientific Sessions Programming are focused on providing a robust and meaningful scientific exchange in a virtual format to help ensure the health and safety of all.

"AHA's Scientific Sessions is the premier venue for presenting the latest novel scientific and clinical ideas in cardiovascular disease, brain health and related conditions, with a global reach to millions.

A virtual meeting will allow us to reach more people than ever, in real-time and asynchronously, with live chats that encourage meaningful dialogue about the science shared.We have so many innovations for our attendees - we look forward to providing an engaging and robust virtual experience in November!"

Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D, Sc.M, FAHA, Chair, Association's Scientific Sessions Program Committee, American Heart Association

Lloyd-Jones is also the president-elect of the Association, and Eileen M.

Foell Professor of Heart Research, professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics, and chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Source:

American Heart Association

Exercise bikes at workplace could help reduce heart disease risk by 15%

